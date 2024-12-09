Idaho Fish and Game provides anglers an update on Chesterfield Reservoir’s trout fishery

Chesterfield Reservoir in southeast Idaho has been a sought-after destination for anglers for decades. While many anglers enjoy the open water season, this reservoir also supports a popular ice fishery. Ice usually establishes early and extends for the duration of the winter (which can be long in this part of the state).

Chesterfield Reservoir is known for its superb growth and abundance of hatchery stocked rainbow trout available to the public to harvest. Historically, Utah chub, which are native to the reservoir and spawn in the beaver complexes of the Portneuf River above the reservoir, were believed to limit the performance of rainbow trout. In response, several rotenone treatments were used in the 1990s and early 2000s to reduce Utah chub densities. However, recent work completed at Henry’s Lake in eastern Idaho focused on how Utah chub may impact trout growth, but no evidence of competition was found. An article with this information can be found via this link: F&G biologists look into the effect of Utah chub on Yellowstone cutthroat in Henrys Lake | Idaho Fish and Game.

Chesterfield Reservoir was last surveyed by Idaho Fish and Game in 2001. Given the importance of the Chesterfield Reservoir fishery to the angler community, Fish and Game’s Southeast Region fisheries management team sought out to answer how the reservoir was performing in 2024. This past June, we utilized our standard “lowland lake” methods of gillnets, trapnets and boat electrofishing to sample the reservoir.

What the data shows

A total of 102 rainbow trout were sampled in our survey with an average length of 15.3 inches and 1.8 pounds. These averages have increased since the 2001 survey when rainbow trout averaged 14 inches and 1.5 pounds. The largest rainbow trout captured in 2024 was 22.3 inches and weighed 4.1 pounds! We also captured 89 Utah chub in our sample, which represented 47% of all the fish we sampled. Densities of Utah chub seem to be slightly lower than in 2001, where Utah chub represented 58% of catch. Although Utah chub are still prevalent in Chesterfield Reservoir, it seems rainbow trout are continuing to grow to trophy sizes.