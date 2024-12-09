Prospect Capital Corporation Hosting Upcoming Webinar: “Preferred Stock as a Low Volatility, Downside Protected, and Income Generating Asset Class”

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) is pleased to host an upcoming webinar for financial professionals titled “Preferred Stock as a Low Volatility, Downside Protected, and Income Generating Asset Class”. The webinar will provide attendees an overview of the preferred stock asset class and what makes such asset class different than other fixed income investments. Please join us for the presentation on December 12, 2024, at 2:00pm ET . Registration is available here. This webinar is accepted for 1 CFP® / IWI / CFA CE Credit.

Prospect and its affiliates are hosting the third webinar of its ongoing investor education series alongside RIA Channel, a provider of educational investment content and events for the largest financial advisor community in the industry. Please find additional information on RIA Channel at www.riachannel.com.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect is a business development company lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect’s investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

For further information, contact:

Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer

grier@prospectcap.com

Telephone (212) 448-0702

