Aledade Releases Inaugural Public Benefit Report, Showcasing Transformative Health Care Impact

Aledade, the nation’s largest network of independent primary care, today released its inaugural Public Benefit Report, Doing More Good Together, that highlights the company’s progress towards its mission of delivering better health, better care and lower costs, creating a health care system good for patients, practices and society.







As a Public Benefit Corporation, Aledade’s Board of Directors considers the interests of all stakeholders as well as the company’s specific public benefit purpose in decision making. This new report illustrates the collective efforts of Aledade’s partners and stakeholders to revolutionize the U.S. health care system through value-based care and includes an enterprise-wide analysis of the company’s actions, accomplishments and investments since its founding in 2014.







“As a Public Benefit Corporation, doing good for all our stakeholders is central to every decision we make,” said Farzad Mostashari, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Aledade “Our public benefit purpose – better care, lower costs and improved health – is embedded in our structure, uniting 1,400 Aledaders across all 50 states and the District of Columbia in a shared mission.”







Highlights from the report include:







Doing Good for Patients: Aledade enables primary care organizations to deliver more preventive care including annual wellness visits and screenings. In 2023, Aledade practices conducted 50% more annual wellness visits compared to the average practice in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP).







Doing Good for Practices: Aledade’s team of experts provides on-site support and resources to help practices transition to and succeed in value-based care arrangements. Aledade ACOs earned nearly $538 million in shared savings, with 93% of Aledade partners earning shared savings, compared to less than 70% among non-Aledade MSSP participants.







Doing Good for Society: Over the past decade, Aledade’s innovative care model has helped physicians deliver more preventive care - and its sustained performance has generated over $2 billion in health care savings – bolstering the Medicare Trust Fund. In 2023 alone, practices in Aledade’s network cared for nearly 1 million MSSP patients and generated savings of more than $800 million.







Doing Good for Employees: Aledade's mission-driven workforce plays a vital role in its success, with over 90% of employees affirming the company’s commitment to its core value of service. In 2023, Aledade earned more than 20 workplace awards, from respected institutions such as The Washington Post, USA Today, Forbes and others.