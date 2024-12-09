Compass Diversified to Host Investor Day on January 16, 2025, in New York City

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, today announced that it will host its investor day on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 9:30am ET at Convene’s One Liberty Plaza location in New York City.

The event will include a presentation by CODI’s executive management team followed by a Q&A session, as well as a panel discussion moderated by CODI CEO, Elias Sabo with the CEOs of 5.11 Tactical, PrimaLoft, and Altor Solutions. A summary agenda is provided below. All times in EST.

• 9:30am – 10:00am: Participant check-in and continental breakfast • 10:00am – 11:30pm: Compass Diversified presentation and Q&A session • 11:30am – 12:30pm: Moderated panel discussion • 12:30pm – 1:30pm: Lunch and self-guided, interactive tour of CODI’s 10 businesses

To attend the event in-person, please RSVP to CODI’s investor relations firm, Gateway Group, at CODI@gateway-grp.com.

To register your virtual attendance or view an archived replay, please click the following link: CODI January 2025 Investor Day.

Please allow extra time prior to the start of the event to download any necessary software that may be needed to view the webcast.

About Compass Diversified

Since its IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the industrial, branded consumer and healthcare sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

Investor Relations

Compass Diversified

irinquiry@compassdiversified.com

Gateway Group

Cody Slach

949.574.3860

CODI@gateway-grp.com

Media Relations

Compass Diversified

mediainquiry@compassdiversified.com

The IGB Group

Leon Berman

212.477.8438

lberman@igbir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

