TA Recognized with 2024 Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Software and Technology Solutions Award

MANSFIELD, Texas, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TA, a leading North American third-party logistics provider (3PL), announces its recognition as a winner of the 2024 Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Top Software and Technology Solutions Award. This recognition highlights TA’s commitment to delivering innovative technologies that streamline operations, enhance supply chain visibility, and increase efficiency across the logistics industry.

The annual award recognizes innovative software and technology solutions that are transforming supply chain management. TA earned this honor for its cutting-edge solutions, including its introduction of API-powered dynamic pricing, the “TA Live” Reporting Studio, and its strategic partnership with Highway, a carrier identity and vetting management solutions provider. These advances highlight TA’s focus on tackling pressing industry challenges such as cargo theft prevention, market volatility, and the complexities of managing condition-sensitive goods in the supply chain.

“Winning this award reflects our team’s relentless commitment to providing tailored, innovative, and customer-centric solutions in an ever-changing logistics landscape,” said Scott Schell, CEO and President of TA. “Our investments in advanced technology, proactive communication, and strategic partnerships help ensure we stay ahead of industry challenges and deliver exceptional value to our customers and carrier partners.”

TA’s suite of technology-driven, people-centered solutions address some of the industry’s most critical challenges:

Leveraging API integrations to provide real-time pricing and quoting, TA is helping its customers access competitive, market-aligned rates tailored to their specific needs. “TA Live” Reporting Studio: This cloud-based platform offers real-time visibility into shipment progress and critical metrics, empowering TA’s customers to make informed decisions and mitigate risks.

TA integrated a new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and state-of-the-art phone system with its Transportation Management System (TMS) to streamline operations and enhance support for both its sales and operations teams, enabling the teams to provide outstanding service to its customers and carrier partners. Cold-Chain Advancements: The use of dynamic pricing technology is especially important in cold supply chain because of the need to provide temperature-controlled freight options and seamless end-to-end visibility for perishable goods. Coupled with its customizable TMS, TA ensures reliable and efficient cold-chain operations.

The use of dynamic pricing technology is especially important in cold supply chain because of the need to provide temperature-controlled freight options and seamless end-to-end visibility for perishable goods. Coupled with its customizable TMS, TA ensures reliable and efficient cold-chain operations. Cargo Theft and Freight Fraud Mitigation: TA’s dual approach to combating freight fraud combines advanced technology and a people-first strategy. The company’s investments in fraud prevention training and cutting-edge tools like Highway enable it to minimize risks through carrier identity verification processes while fostering trust and reliability and enhancing supply chain security.



“Our technology strategy is rooted in solving real-world supply chain challenges with practical solutions,” added Kyle Lancaster, Vice President of Technology at TA. “From leveraging real-time data solutions like TA Live to enhancing security with advanced carrier identity management, we are committed to investing in tools that not only streamline operations but also build trust and resilience among our customers and carrier partners.”

The Top Software and Technology Solutions Award is presented annually by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. It spotlights innovations that drive automation, efficiency, and visibility in supply chain operations. The winners were selected by the publications’ editorial teams based on their advancements, impact on the supply chain industry, and ability to address critical challenges.

About TA

TA Services, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PS Logistics. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, TA is a North American provider with operations in Mexico, the United States & Canada and has been a cornerstone in the logistics industry since 1986. Specializing in a wide range of third-party logistics services including managed transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, multi-modal freight brokerage and cross-border logistics, TA continues to innovate and elevate standards within the industry. For more information on TA’s range of logistics solutions, visit https://www.taservices.com/ .

