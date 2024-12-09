SKYX to Conduct a Company Presentation at Benchmark Conference on December 11, 2024, at 3:30pm

Rani Kohen, Founder, and Lenny Sokolow, Co-CEO of SKYX, to Present at 3:30 PM ET on December 11, 2024, and Engage in Investor Meetings Throughout the Conference at the New York Athletic Club

MIAMI, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive smart platform technology company with over 97 issued and pending patents in the U.S. and globally, and over 60 lighting and home décor websites with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard, today announced that Rani Kohen, Founder, and Lenny Sokolow, Co-CEO of SKYX, will present on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 3:30pm in the 9th Floor Ballroom of the New York Athletic Club, and engage in one on one investor meetings throughout The Benchmark 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference.

Details of the SKYX Platforms Presentation:

Event: The Benchmark 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 Time: Company Presentation at 3:30 p.m.

Investor meetings throughout the day Location: New York Athletic Club, NYC

180 Central Park S.

New York, NY 10019 Track: 9th Floor Ballroom

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

