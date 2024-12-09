Stride Inc.’s Kevin P. Chavous Honored with 2024 Profiles in Diversity Journal® Black Leadership Award

Chavous was honored for championing education reform and empowering students

RESTON, Va., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin P. Chavous, Senior Advisor to the CEO at Stride, Inc., has been recognized with the prestigious 2024 Profiles in Diversity Journal® Black Leadership Award, celebrating his exceptional contributions and leadership in education. This honor places Chavous among a distinguished group of leaders committed to driving positive change in their respective fields.

“Receiving this award is a profound honor,” said Kevin P. Chavous, Senior Advisor to the CEO at Stride, Inc. “This recognition is a testament to the power of advocacy, innovation, and collaboration in education and reflects my commitment to ensuring all students have access to quality education.”

As a Senior Advisor to the CEO, Chavous plays a pivotal role in impacting over 200,000 students nationwide by championing access to high-quality online education through Stride, Inc. A trailblazer in the education space, he has been a leading advocate for school choice and charter schools. His leadership as a founding member of Democrats for Education Reform and the American Federation for Children reflects his dedication to shaping policies that uplift underserved communities and ensure equitable access to education.

"Kevin embodies true leadership with his unwavering dedication to educational reform and school choice," stated James Rhyu, CEO of Stride, Inc. "His visionary approach and passion have not only transformed numerous lives but also significantly impacted our organization. We are honored to celebrate this well-deserved recognition.”

This recognition comes as Stride celebrates 25 years of providing innovative, accessible, and personalized education. Stride’s K12-powered schools deliver a robust online curriculum for public and private schooling options, homeschooling materials, tutoring, and Career and Technical Education pathways. Students benefit from state-certified teachers, award-winning curricula, hands-on learning, and immersive experiences designed to inspire success.

About Stride, Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at Stridelearning.com.

About Profiles in Diversity Journal

Profiles in Diversity Journal® is a quarterly publication dedicated to promoting and advancing diversity, inclusion, and equity in the corporate, government, nonprofit, STEM, and higher education sectors. Since 1999, Diversity Journal has helped stimulate organizational change by profiling visionary leadership, innovative programs, and individual commitments that make it happen.

Tatyana White-Jenkins Stride Inc. press@k12.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.