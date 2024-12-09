VAP Group Set to Host Second Edition of Global AI Show in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 and AI consulting giant VAP Group is pleased to announce the second edition of the Global AI Show , taking place on December 12 and 13, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Exhibition Centre, Dubai. The event will be held under the official support of the United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office.

With its theme of ‘AI 2057: Accelerating Intelligent Futures’, the Global AI Show is set to host C-suite executives, ministry officials and leaders from the world’s top companies who will explore the cutting edge technological developments across the UAE and the globe.

The Cyber Security Council is the strategic partner of the two-day event organized by VAP Group and powered by a leading media network Times of AI. It will be led by a multidisciplinary advisory board - the Global AI Advisory Board - composed of industry experts such as Jamie Metzl, Healthcare Futurist, Geopolitical Expert and Author of Hacking Darwin; Alaa Moussawi, Chief Data Scientist at the New York City Council, among others, who will regularly meet to discuss key industry developments through the year as well as be the committee steering conversations that happen live on stage.

“The Global AI Show is more than just a one-time event. With over 100 C-suite speakers and a community of over 110,000 people, it will bring the whole AI ecosystem under one roof,” said Vishal Parmar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VAP Group.

H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security Council, UAE Government; Lt. Col. Dr. Essa Al Mutawa, Chief AI Officer, Dubai Civil Defence H.Q.; Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO - AI, Dubai Economy and Tourism; Georges De Moura, Group CISO & Vice President, EDGE; Dr. Dirk Jungnickel, SVP Enterprise & Analytics & Intelligence, Emirates Group; Alexis Jean-Baptiste, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, LÓreal, and many more will be present to lead discussions around the application and future of AI in various industries.

While the world is gearing towards an AI-driven future, where technological evolution has unveiled a transformed tomorrow full of possibilities, significant risks, concerns and questions continue to persist. How effective are the emerging strategies for governing AI? How is AI already making groundbreaking progress that may alter the course of humanity? Where do the major opportunities lie between the potential benefits and fear surrounding these monumental changes?

“The Global AI Show is committed to steer these crucial conversations, unravel answers, navigate groundbreaking developments and explore strategies that balance the transformative potential of AI in a multitude of sectors including healthcare, cybersecurity, governance, fintech, data and analytics,” said Vishal Parmar.

Do not miss this opportunity to connect with visionaries in the AI industry. Secure your tickets by visiting: https://www.globalaishow.com/tickets/ and be a part of the experience.

About VAP Group

VAP Group, established in 2013, is a Blockchain and AI consulting giant as well as a leading force in Web3 and AI solutions, offering services in PR, advertising, recruitment, content development events and media management. Flagship events organized by VAP Group include the world- renowned Global Blockchain Show, Global Games Show and Global AI Show. VAP Group drives innovation through strategic PR and influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, and global events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI and Gaming .

