Sui’s Path Forward: Bybit Web3 and Sui Foundation to Host Exclusive Debate Live at Taipei Blockchain Week



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will be joining forces with the Sui Foundation, Ondo, DeepBook, Scallop, NAVI, and more, to debate the future of Sui. A special livestream event, Mass Adoption vs. Native Growth: What’s Next for Sui , will take place at 8 AM UTC on Dec. 13, 2024, live at the Taipei Blockchain Week where the audience can watch the great debate in action. Virtual participants may also get a chance to win from a prize pool of $1,000 in SUI on Bybit Livestream .

The Sui blockchain, following notable growth in 2024, has reached a pivotal milestone that may play an important role in shaping its future trajectory. The livestream will take the audience on an exploration of the Sui protocol, highlighting its standout features and growth potential. This is followed by a debate on the strategy that may shape Sui’s future: each camp will make its case for either mass adoption or native growth as the key driver of success for Sui in 2025.

Going live at the Taipei Blockchain Week, the session will also capture and broadcast the latest insights and happenings at the premium blockchain event as it happens.

The event also offers a glimpse into Bybit Web3’s exclusive Sui Wonderland , unlocking access to a rewarding SUI experience. Running through December 25, 2024, Sui Wonderland integrates three key Bybit Web3 products—airdrops, Web3 staking, and DEX Pro—offering participants access to a prize pool valued at $310,000.

Hosted by Emily Bao, Head of Bybit Spot and Web3, a heated debate from two formations with deep expertise can be expected:

Team Mass Adoption

Sui Foundation

Joe Takayama, Angel Investor

Aslan Tashtanov, Deep Book

Nathan Ramli, Scallop

Team Native Growth

Carl Leung, NAVI

Mia, Loopy

Sarah Chang, LumiWave

Sean Mikha, SuiNs

The live audience will get a front-row seat to the latest Web3 breakthroughs in the Sui universe, discover Bybit Web3’s extensive offerings, and try their luck to win a Red Packet from the $1,000 SUI prize pool at the livestream.

#Bybit / #Livestream / #BybitWeb3

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 130 million wallet addresses across over 30 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting, and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces, and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, trusted by over 50 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit Web3, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume with 50 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edae49aa-8755-4f67-81a3-e74207f2aaaa

Bybit Web3 Bybit Web3

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.