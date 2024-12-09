Wawanesa to fund exploration of climate resiliency solutions in P.E.I. through new grant program

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to helping build resilience against the growing impacts of climate change, Wawanesa Insurance is pleased to announce Prince Edward Island’s Holland College is one of 13 recipients of its national Wawanesa Climate Champions: Local Grants.

More than $275,000 was awarded through the Wawanesa Climate Champions: Local Grants, with each recipient receiving a portion of the funding. Holland College’s project will explore innovative solutions to reinforce and strengthen buildings to withstand high winds and debris during hurricanes.

“As a mutual insurer, Wawanesa has seen firsthand the devasting impact of natural catastrophes,” said Anna McCrindell, Wawanesa’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – East. “Holland College’s exploration of climate mitigation and adaptation strategies will play a big role in creating stronger communities by helping to reduce the risk of damage to property.”

The findings from Holland College’s research will help shape localized hurricane preparedness practices in P.E.I., with the potential for broader applicability across Atlantic Canada over time.

“Through education and demonstration activities, residents will gain access to affordable, climate-resilient solutions, providing better protection against climate-related risks,” said Shawn MacDougall, Director of Applied Research at Holland College. “At the same time, the academic and research community will gain new insights to further explore climate resilience and adaptation.”

Unveiled earlier this year on World Environmental Day, the local grants initiative builds on the success of the Wawanesa Climate Champions program, which provides $2 million annually to support people and organizations working on the front lines of climate resiliency.

About The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with over $3.5 billion in annual revenue and assets of $10 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with its National Headquarters in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada, and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Canada. Wawanesa proudly serves more than 1.7 million members in Canada. The company actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities, donating more than $3.5 million annually to charitable organizations, including over $2 million annually in support of people on the front lines of climate change. Learn more at wawanesa.com

