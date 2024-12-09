Wawanesa to support Lethbridge environmental organization with funding through new climate resiliency grant program

Winnipeg, MB, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to helping build resilience against the growing impacts of climate change, Wawanesa Insurance is pleased to announce Alberta’s Environment Lethbridge is one of 13 recipients from across Canada of its Wawanesa Climate Champions: Local Grants.

More than $275,000 was awarded through the Wawanesa Climate Champions: Local Grants, with each recipient receiving a portion of the funding. With the financial support, Environment Lethbridge will plant mini-forests of drought-resistant trees and shrubs in three locations around Lethbridge. On top of helping to conserve water, the naturalized areas will also provide valuable urban shading and wildlife habitats, while raising awareness of the advantages of green infrastructure.

“We’re proud to have a number of key national partners in our Wawanesa Climate Champions program, and know, at the same time, that incredible climate action is also underway locally from coast to coast,” said Graham Haigh, Wawanesa’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – West. “By standing alongside Environment Lethbridge as partners, we’re not only supporting their vital work within their community but also creating a more sustainable future together.”

Unveiled earlier this year on World Environmental Day, the local grants initiative builds on the success of the Wawanesa Climate Champions program, which provides $2 million annually to support people and organizations working on the front lines of climate resiliency.

About The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with over $3.5 billion in annual revenue and assets of $10 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with its National Headquarters in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada, and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Canada. Wawanesa proudly serves more than 1.7 million members in Canada. The company actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities, donating more than $3.5 million annually to charitable organizations, including over $2 million annually in support of people on the front lines of climate change. Learn more at wawanesa.com.

Michel Rosset The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company media@wawanesa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.