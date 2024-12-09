Orchestra BioMed Announces AVIM Therapy Program Presentations at ICI Meeting

NEW HOPE, Pa., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, “Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced two presentations at the 2024 Innovation in Cardiology Intervention (“ICI”) meeting in Tel Aviv, Israel. The presentations will provide insights on the ongoing BACKBEAT global pivotal study, as well as an overview of the novel mechanism of action of AVIM therapy and supporting clinical evidence for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in patients indicated for a dual-chamber pacemaker. The presentations will be part of a broad scientific program of important developments in cardiology, in a session focused on “Device-Based Hypertension Treatment.”

Insights into the BACKBEAT IDE Study , presented by Avi Fischer, M.D., Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Innovation, Orchestra Biomed (December 9, 2024; 14:12 JST / 07:12 AM EST)

Dr. Fischer's presentation will focus on the unmet medical need in patients who are indicated for a pacemaker and also have uncontrolled hypertension despite the use of antihypertensive medication. This group of patients is the target population for the BACKBEAT global pivotal study, which reflects the increased risks associated with elevated systolic blood pressure in older comorbid patients.



AVIM Mechanism of Action & Supporting Clinical Evidence , presented by Andrea Russo, M.D., FACC, FHRS, FAHA, Professor of Medicine, Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, Academic Chief, Division of Cardiology, Director, Electrophysiology and Arrhythmia Services, Cooper University Hospital, and Co-Principal Investigator of the BACKBEAT study (December 9, 2024; 15:00 JST / 08:00 AM EST)

Dr. Russo's session will delve into the unique mechanism of action of the AVIM therapy and robust body of supporting clinical data. Dr. Russo will detail how AVIM therapy is designed to modulate the autonomic nervous system to immediately, substantially and persistently reduce blood pressure, as demonstrated in the MODERATO I and II pilot studies.



About Orchestra BioMed



Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed’s partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading medical device companies to drive successful global commercialization of products it develops. Orchestra BioMed’s lead product candidate is atrioventricular interval modulation (AVIM) therapy (also known as BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT™)) for the treatment of hypertension, a significant risk factor for death worldwide. Orchestra BioMed is also developing the Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients, and a strategic partnership with Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, for development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About AVIM Therapy

AVIM therapy, also known as BackBeat CNT™, is an investigational therapy compatible with standard dual-chamber pacemakers designed to substantially and persistently lower blood pressure. It has been evaluated in pilot studies in patients with hypertension who are also indicated for a pacemaker. MODERATO II, a double-blind, randomized, pilot study, showed that patients treated with AVIM therapy experienced net reductions of 8.1 mmHg in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (aSBP) and 12.3 mmHg in office systolic blood pressure (oSBP) at six months when compared to control patients. The BACKBEAT (BradycArdia paCemaKer with atrioventricular interval modulation for Blood prEssure treAtmenT) global pivotal study will further evaluate the safety and efficacy of AVIM therapy in lowering blood pressure in a similar target population of patients who have been indicated for, and recently implanted with, a dual-chamber cardiac pacemaker.

