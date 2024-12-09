Venous Stents Market to Reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 7.2% CAGR | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The venous stents market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of venous diseases such as chronic deep vein thrombosis, May-Thurner syndrome, and post-thrombotic syndrome. As medical advancements continue, venous stents are playing an essential role in restoring physiological blood flow and improving patients' quality of life.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global venous stents market (世界の静脈ステント市場), valued at approximately US$ 1.1 Billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034. By the end of the forecast period, the market is estimated to reach over US$ 2.4 Billion. This growth is driven by increasing incidences of venous disorders, advancements in stent technologies, and rising awareness of minimally invasive procedures.

Venous stents are primarily used to treat conditions such as chronic deep vein thrombosis (DVT), post-thrombotic syndrome, May-Thurner syndrome, Nutcracker syndrome, and for patients receiving hemodialysis who face reduced blood flow due to grafts or fistulas. These stents play a critical role in restoring proper blood flow through veins, especially in patients with compromised venous circulation, thereby improving their overall health and quality of life.

Innovations and Industry Players



The venous stents market is fragmented, with several key players developing innovative solutions to meet the rising demand. Prominent manufacturers such as Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Bentley InnoMed GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Medtronic plc, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. are leading the market with their advanced product offerings.

Recent Developments:

Medtronic plc : Launched a new range of venous stents with advanced material coatings designed to enhance the stent's flexibility and reduce complications in the long term.

: Launched a new range of venous stents with advanced material coatings designed to enhance the stent's flexibility and reduce complications in the long term. Boston Scientific Corporation : Expanded its portfolio with a new generation of stents aimed at improving outcomes in patients with chronic venous diseases.

: Expanded its portfolio with a new generation of stents aimed at improving outcomes in patients with chronic venous diseases. Bentley InnoMed GmbH: Focused on developing stents specifically designed for the treatment of May-Thurner syndrome, a condition that causes obstruction in the iliac veins.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Venous Diseases

The increasing prevalence of venous diseases, particularly chronic DVT and post-thrombotic syndrome, is a significant driver of demand for venous stents. These conditions often result in chronic venous insufficiency, and stenting provides an effective solution for restoring blood flow and preventing further complications.



Technological Advancements in Stent Design

Advancements in stent technologies, such as the development of laser-cut, open-cell, and closed-cell designs, have enhanced the performance of venous stents. Materials like nitinol and Elgiloy are providing stents with greater flexibility and durability, which are key factors driving adoption in clinical settings.



Increasing Use of Minimally Invasive Procedures

Minimally invasive procedures are becoming increasingly preferred for venous interventions due to their reduced risk, shorter recovery time, and better patient outcomes. This trend is supporting the growth of the venous stents market as they are frequently used in conjunction with these procedures.

Market Segmentation

The venous stents market is segmented based on technology, material, stent design, placement, indication, end-user, and region:

Technology Iliac Vein Stent Technology

Wallstent Technology

Others Material Nitinol

Elgiloy

Stainless Steel Stent Design Braided

Laser-cut

Open-cell

Closed-cell Placement of Stent Lower Limbs

Thorax

Abdomen

Upper Limbs Indication Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Post-Thrombotic Syndrome

May-Thurner Syndrome

Nutcracker Syndrome

Hemodialysis / Arteriovenous Fistulae

Others End-User Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Centers

Others Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Regional Insights

The venous stents market is expected to see robust growth across key regions:

North America : The largest market, driven by high adoption rates of advanced medical technologies, particularly in the U.S., where healthcare infrastructure supports the widespread use of venous stents.

: The largest market, driven by high adoption rates of advanced medical technologies, particularly in the U.S., where healthcare infrastructure supports the widespread use of venous stents. Europe : Increasing prevalence of venous diseases and the strong healthcare systems in countries like Germany, France, and the U.K. contribute to the market’s expansion.

: Increasing prevalence of venous diseases and the strong healthcare systems in countries like Germany, France, and the U.K. contribute to the market’s expansion. Asia Pacific : Rapid healthcare advancements, rising incidences of venous disorders, and greater access to medical treatments in countries like China, India, and Japan are fueling market growth.

: Rapid healthcare advancements, rising incidences of venous disorders, and greater access to medical treatments in countries like China, India, and Japan are fueling market growth. Latin America : Growing healthcare investment and an expanding patient pool are driving demand for venous stents in the region.

: Growing healthcare investment and an expanding patient pool are driving demand for venous stents in the region. Middle East & Africa: Increasing healthcare initiatives and the adoption of minimally invasive procedures are supporting the market's growth.

Market Challenges

Despite the positive growth outlook, the venous stents market faces certain challenges:

Regulatory Approvals : Stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of new stent technologies may slow market entry for new players.

: Stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of new stent technologies may slow market entry for new players. Cost: Advanced venous stents, especially those using cutting-edge materials and technologies, can be costly, which may limit access in low-income regions.

Future Outlook



As the global population ages and the prevalence of venous diseases rises, the demand for venous stents is set to grow significantly. Technological advancements, coupled with the shift toward minimally invasive procedures, are expected to further fuel market expansion. By 2034, the venous stents market is expected to surpass US$ 2.4 Billion, offering opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers alike.

