Pressure Sensor Market to Drive Growth at USD 18.31 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global pressure sensor market will attain a value of USD 18.31 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Factors like increasing adoption of pressure sensors by multiple industry verticals including automotive and healthcare, and various applications such as consumer electronics, portable healthcare wearables, alarm systems, medical breathing apparatuses, water purifiers, refrigeration systems and off-road constructions among others is driving the pressure sensor market growth. Furthermore, the technological development has resulted in miniaturized & economical pressure sensors along with advancement of smart pressure sensors that can be connected to any smart device for better accuracy which is trapping demand for the market. The major pressure sensor providers are also investing to launch new products to meet the requirements of rising consumer electronics industry. Some of the OEMs have already started to deploy microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) pressure sensors in smartphones, tablets and wearables. With the recent shift in focus towards greater comfort and safety features, the automotive industry continues their technological transformation leading to plenty of available development opportunities for pressure sensors. Simultaneously, the growing number of sensor-rich applications in drones, self-driving vehicles and AR/VR devices is driving demand for MEMS pressure sensors even higher.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/pressure-sensor-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Global Pressure Sensor Market"

Pages - 197

Tables - 95

Figures – 76

Pressure Sensor Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 10.98 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 18.31 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Connectivity, Sensing Method, Sensor Type, Pressure Range, End Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Growing usage of IoT leading to the rising demand of smart pressure sensors Key Market Opportunities Increasing popularity of smart cities to increase demand for pressure sensor Key Market Drivers High demand for pressure sensors from consumer electronics sector

Growing Requirement for Error-Free Engine Performance to Increase Demand for Absolute Pressure Sensor

According to pressure sensor market analysis, absolute pressure sensor segment is dominating the market with the largest share. An absolute pressure sensor is a closed system, referencing a perfect vacuum to produce pressure readings which are independent of atmospheric pressurization. Absolute pressure sensors are applied in more technical and industrial uses like high-performance vacuum pump monitoring. One of the major factors influencing growth is an increase in the requirement for error-free engine performance in order to produce safe and secure vehicles. Furthermore, high packaging of medical products in a clean atmosphere is driving an increased demand for these absolute pressure sensors for vacuum packaging, and this factor is expected to further increase the growth of the market segment.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/pressure-sensor-market

Increasing Adoption of Wireless Pressure Sensors in Industrial Automation & Manufacturing to Boost Market Growth

The wireless segment will witness the fastest growth rate during the pressure sensor market forecast period. Wireless pressure sensors provide a range of benefits which include portability, higher safety and cost-effectiveness among others which is expected to propel the growth of the segment. The segment growth is attributed to the rising adoption of wireless pressure sensors in applications, such as consumer electronics, industrial automation & manufacturing, air compressor monitoring, and pool pump systems. The wireless-type segment continues to grow driven by self-contained, wellhead pressure, battery-powered monitoring and casing pressure monitoring solutions.

Growing Production of Electronic Components to Propel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth in the pressure sensor industry. This immense growth in the region is driven by high-volume production of electronic components and increasing R&D investments. This creates the demand for pressure sensors, especially in emerging regions like Asia-Pacific where there is a rising consumer electronics need like tablets, wearable devices and smartphones. A significant portion of the regional market is taking by India and China. China is a more advanced market with high business potential. There is high demand for pressure sensors in China, India and Japan because of increasing automotive, oil & gas and consumer electronics requirements. The growing number of manufacturers building pressure sensors for varying applications will create beneficial prospects for the market.

Pressure Sensor Market Insights

Drivers

Rising adoption of automation technologies

Growing usage of IoT leading to the rising demand of smart pressure sensors

Increasing safety regulations across industries

Restraints

High initial expenses of production

High complexity of integrating advanced pressure sensors

Intense competition among manufacturers leading to price wars

Key Players Operating in Pressure Sensor Market

The following are the Top Pressure Sensor Companies

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Amphenol Corporation (US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US)

TT Electronics (UK)

Rockwell Automation (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens (Germany)

Key Questions Answered in Pressure Sensor Market

Which region is dominating the market?

What factors are limiting the market growth?

What is the CAGR value of the pressure sensor market?

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/pressure-sensor-market

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rising adoption of automation technologies, growing usage of IoT leading to the rising demand of smart pressure sensors), restraints (high initial expenses, high complexity of integrating advanced pressure sensors), opportunities (increasing safety regulations across industries), and challenges (intense competition among manufacturers leading to price wars) influencing the growth of pressure sensor market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the pressure sensor market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the pressure sensor market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Related Reports:

Digital Transformation Market

Digital Twin Market

Drone (UAV) Market

Edge Computing Market

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia-Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.