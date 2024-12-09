Nusano and GlyTherix Announce Lutetium-177 Supply Agreement

VALENCIA, Calif. and SYDNEY, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, and GlyTherix Ltd (GlyTherix), an Australian targeted radiotherapy company specializing in developing antibody radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors, today announced a supply agreement for non-carrier-added lutetium-177 (Lu-177). The agreement also provides GlyTherix access to Nusano’s future actinium-225 (Ac-225) production, currently scheduled to begin in 2026, and planned future production of zirconium-89 (Zr-89), lead-212 (Pb-212) and terbium-161 (Tb-161).

GlyTherix's radiotherapy approach combines Lu-177 with an antibody targeting Glypican-1, a protein found in aggressive cancers, to deliver localized radiation while sparing healthy tissue. Glypican-1 is an attractive tumor target that occurs in several aggressive and invasive cancers including prostate, pancreatic, bladder, lung, glioblastoma, esophageal and ovarian cancer. GlyTherix plans to use 177Lu-DOTAMiltuximab® in its planned Australian Phase Ib in 2025, followed by US Phase II trials in 2026.

“GlyTherix is building a global network of radioisotope suppliers to support our clinical trials and ongoing research,” said Dr. Brad Walsh, CEO of GlyTherix. “We share Nusano’s enthusiasm for the future of radiopharmaceuticals and appreciate their focus on bringing supply stability to the market so more patients can access clinical trials and treatments.”

Radioisotopes are essential components in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) used in new and emerging cancer therapies. Existing supply chains for these treatment-enabling resources are often strained, posing a risk to patient care, clinical trials, and ongoing drug development.

“Nusano is working to enable multiple industries by making radioisotopes available and abundant,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. “Our production of lutetitum-177 begins in early 2025 and will scale rapidly to meet the growing needs of drug developers, researchers and patients. We are honored to work with GlyTherix look forward to supporting their current and future efforts.”

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company’s state-of-the-art production facility opens in 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.

About GlyTherix

GlyTherix Ltd is an Australian targeted radiotherapy company specializing in developing antibody radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors. Miltuximab® specifically targets Glypican-1, a protein found in solid tumors such as prostate, bladder, pancreatic, glioblastoma, esophageal and ovarian cancers, and is not present in healthy tissue. The company has a strong proprietary and Intellectual property position covering both Miltuximab® and the antigen Glypican-1. This provides robust and long-term protection for the commercialization of important new treatments to people with little hope. GlyTherix has completed a ‘First-in-Human’ trial of 12 patients using Miltuximab® with no drug-related adverse events. Miltuximab® will be used in a Phase Ib trial as an antibody theranostic. GlyTherix is interested in partnerships or collaborations with larger biotech and pharmaceutical partners.

