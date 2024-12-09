Updated Photos and Video* MPD Searching for Northwest Armed Carjacking Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Northwest.

On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at approximately 9:01 p.m., the suspect approached the victim who was standing near their parked moped in the Unit block of Banner Lane, Northwest. The suspect produced a firearm and demanded the moped. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene on the victim’s moped.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video:

https://youtu.be/KV6aZgepJB0

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24143994