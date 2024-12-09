Houston METRO awards NFI subsidiary MCI 100 D45 CRT commuter coaches





DES PLAINES, Ill., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in zero-emission electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary Motor Coach Industries (MCI), today announced a new contract with Metro Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) for the purchase of 100 MCI D45 CRT high-floor coaches. The initial purchase for the contract included 50 firm coaches and 50 options, which were added to MCI’s Q3 2024 firm and option awards. METRO exercised the option for 50 more coaches in November bringing the total firm quantity to 100 coaches.

METRO provides transit services to most of Harris County, including the city of Houston and 14 smaller surrounding cities. The agency’s annual ridership includes more than 73 million passenger trips across bus, rail, shuttle, paratransit, and vanpool services. METRO has multiple projects underway that are centered around transit-oriented development, including the construction of a new, expanded Park & Ride facility in Missouri City.

These coaches are intended for METRO’s Park & Ride service routes. A program designed to help residents commuting into Houston from areas outside the “610 Loop” – the downtown and central city sections encircled by Interstate 610. These routes serve areas including Cypress, Grand Parkway, Spring, and Addicks.

“NFI and our subsidiaries have been working with METRO for over 30 years, and MCI previously delivered over 500 coaches to METRO,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. “MCI coaches are designed to balance reliability and innovation while always maintaining a focus on the passenger experience. We are proud that our vehicles play a key role in connecting people to their jobs, families, communities, and other important parts of their lives.”

MCI’s D-Series coach models combine class-leading features and an established history of quality and reliability and are known as the workhorses of the transit industry. With common systems and production processes, rugged stainless-steel frames for maximum durability, and modern styling packages, coaches in the D-Series contribute to lower operating costs and provide an outstanding passenger experience during the entire life of the vehicle.

