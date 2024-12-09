EnviroGold Global to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference December 10th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK), a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetize valuable metals contained in mine waste and tailings, reduce environmental liabilities and improve social and environmental outcomes today announced that David Cam CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 10th, 2024.

DATE: December 10th

TIME: 3PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/4h5wQv6

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 10th & 11th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold’s proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and critical metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology license fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focussed on shareholder value.

CONTACTS:

EnviroGold Global

Name: David Cam

Title CEO

Phone 416.842.9003

Email ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

