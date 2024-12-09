Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative Announces Completion of Datopotamab Deruxtecan and Datopotamab Deruxtecan + Durvalumab Arms in the I-SPY2 Trial for Stage 2/3 Neoadjuvant Breast Cancer

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative (QLHC), the sponsor and operator of the I-SPY 2 Trial, announces the completion of enrollment for two arms of the I-SPY 2 Trial. The goal was to evaluate the safety and efficacy of datopotamab deruxtecan as single agent therapy or in combination durvalumab.

Datopotamab deruxtecan is a specifically engineered TROP2-directed DXd ADC discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo. Durvalumab is AstraZeneca’s anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody.

For more information on early results of this arm please visit:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-024-03267-1

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-024-03266-2

About Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative

Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative (QLHC) is a 501c(3) nonprofit pioneer that designs, implements, and succeeds at building and iterating creative and nimble solutions that drive meaningful results for patients. Our mission is to better serve patients by accelerating and innovating health care through approaches that challenge the status quo of science and care. All our efforts focus on achieving our long-term vision to improve human health for all through personalized medicine by bridging the gap between research and care. QLHC provides operational, financial, and regulatory oversight to I-SPY. For more information, visit https://www.quantumleaphealth.org/.

Jacqueline Murray Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative 415.839.8082 j.murray@quantumleaphealth.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.