FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

DDOT Announces Implementation of New Greater U Street Performance Parking Zone

(Washington, DC) —Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the launch of the new Greater U Street Performance Parking Zone, which begins December 17, 2024. This initiative, developed in alignment with legislation enacted by the DC Council in the 2023 Budget Support Act (Bill 50-2538), introduces a more streamlined curbside parking experience designed to manage congestion and improve curb availability.

“Today marks a step forward in enhancing our community's mobility and livability. The Greater U Street Performance Parking Zone is designed not only to streamline parking but also to promote sustainable transportation options and reduce congestion,” said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “We believe this initiative will foster a more accessible and enjoyable U Street, benefiting residents and visitors who work, play or live in the area.”

In partnership with The Lab @ DC, DDOT conducted an analysis of parking patterns using payment data to gauge curbside demand throughout the day. Using these insights, DDOT established a new demand-based pricing structure aimed at encouraging turnover, increasing availability, and easing congestion. This pricing model supports DDOT’s moveDC goals, which focus on optimizing curb space, discouraging single-occupancy vehicle trips, and promoting sustainable transportation modes such as public transit, cycling, and walking while also reducing traffic congestion and emissions.

Key features of the demand-based pricing model include rate adjustments throughout the day, determined by previous parking data, with higher rates before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. Hourly parking rates will range from $3 to $8 depending on the time of day and the new rates will apply 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (Sunday 3am-6pm excepted). DDOT has also launched a Permit or Pay system in select residential parking blocks—one of the agency’s latest tools for managing parking in high-demand neighborhoods like Greater U Street. This system strikes a balance between residents' and visitors' needs by designating specific blocks where non-residents can park for a fee while residents and their guests continue to park with residential or visitor parking permits.

The Permit or Pay blocks will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, allowing up to two hours of parking for non-residents. As part of this expansion, adjacent blocks currently reserved for resident-only parking will also switch to 24-hour restrictions. To support the District’s increasing emphasis on mobile payment, these blocks will be mobile payment only (via ParkMobile) for non-resident parking. ParkMobile offers multiple payment options, including a 24-hour toll-free number for convenience.

Additionally, DDOT has introduced upgraded, easy-to-read signage to clarify parking rules and encourage the use of mobile payment. The continued adoption of mobile payment methods will provide valuable data for refining curbside management strategies in this zone and across the District.

The goal of the Greater U Street Performance Parking Zone is to enhance the quality of life in the U Street neighborhood by promoting more efficient use of public space, reducing traffic congestion, and discouraging parking violations.

For more information about DDOT’s Greater U Street Performance Parking Zone, please visit ParkDC.

The Greater U Street Performance Parking Zone:

In the southeast quadrant, the zone starts at the intersection of Florida Avenue NW and S Street NW and extends up to Georgia Avenue NE and 17th Street NW. In the southwest quadrant, the zone runs from 17th Street NW, heading east along U Street NW, then south down 14th Street and back to Florida Avenue NW via S Street.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.