A. A. Van Elslander Foundation Awards Transformative $2.5 Million Grant to New Day Foundation for Families
Grant provides critical financial support to families facing cancer treatment
No family should make unthinkable choices between cancer treatment and basic necessities.”ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of the growing need for cancer support services, the A.A. Van Elslander Foundation has awarded a game-changing $2.5 million grant to New Day Foundation for Families, the largest grant received in the nonprofit’s history. The announcement was made by Gina Kell Spehn, co-founder and president of New Day Foundation.
— A.A. Van Elslander Foundation board member Debra Van Elslander
The landmark grant will allow for significant increases in organizational capacity and sustainability. By building cash reserves, increasing the annual operating budget and funding the endowment to provide investment revenue, New Day can scale the foundation’s mission to better achieve cancer equity throughout Michigan. This growth translates to hundreds more families who will have their basic needs met - including housing, utilities, transportation and food - during a period of lost income due to cancer treatment.
“The A.A. Van Elslander Foundation recognizes New Day Foundation as a leader in helping people who are facing cancer-related financial toxicity, and they recognize that our ‘family-focused’ approach is innovative and critical to the healing process,” said Kell Spehn.
“The AAVE board spent a lot of time getting to know us, our process, our impact and the importance of New Day’s services to the cancer community. They know that we have a strong team and process and provide the very best cancer support services statewide. We’re grateful for the Foundation’s partnership through this transformative gift,” added Kell Spehn.
“No family should make unthinkable choices between cancer treatment and basic necessities,” said A.A. Van Elslander Foundation board member Debra Van Elslander. ““We are making this investment in New Day because we know the funding we provide will be put to the best possible use to help Michigan’s communities in need.”
New Day Foundation for Families provides financial assistance for critical living expenses paid directly to creditors on behalf of Michigan families. The nonprofit helps patients, caregivers and family members manage their financial and emotional health at a time when they’re facing dangerous decisions between their home and their health.
ABOUT NEW DAY FOUNDATION FOR FAMILIES
New Day Foundation for Families is a cancer care leader that provides financial and emotional resources to Michigan families facing cancer to address the harmful effects of financial toxicity. Hospitals and cancer centers statewide rely on New Day to identify and support families suffering a significant loss of income due to a cancer diagnosis. New Day is a Charity Navigator 4-star nonprofit, Platinum Level Guidestar organization and top-rated nonprofit by Great Nonprofits.
ABOUT THE A.A. VAN ELSLANDER FOUNDATION
The A.A. Van Elslander Foundation was established in 2016 by Mr. Art Van Elslander. As one of Michigan’s most respected businessmen and generous philanthropists, his commitment to helping others was a cornerstone of his life’s values, and defines our philanthropic agenda, providing support to Michigan-based charities benefiting children, health and human services. For more information: www.vanelslanderfoundation.org.
Heather Blasko
New Day Foundation For Families Fighting Cancer
+1 248-310-7405
heather@newdayff.org
New Day Anthem: Our Mission
