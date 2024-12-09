Money in Your Pockets: Governor Hochul Proposes Sending 8.6 Milli... As her first proposal for the 2025 State of the State, Governor Kathy Hochul today proposed New York State’s first-ever Inflation Refund, which would deliver... Learn more about Money…

NYSUT President Melinda Person said, “Working families across New York know that the current systems are not working for them and NYSUT is glad the Governor is listening to this collective voice. We must seek out solutions that address the ever-increasing gap in income and wealth between the super-rich and the rest of us, and this proposal is a good first step.”

CSEA President Mary E. Sullivan said, “This tax rebate is welcome news for CSEA members struggling with their finances. CSEA applauds Governor Hochul for doing the right thing for the working people of New York.”

District Council 37 Director Executive Henry Garrido said, “It is clear from the many conversations with our members that the rising cost of living remains the greatest challenge facing working New Yorkers. Governor Hochul understands this deeply — and it’s exciting to see her put forth innovative ideas like New York’s first-ever Inflation Refund, which will create new ways to address the impacts of inflation and deliver much-needed financial assistance to New Yorkers. I look forward to working with the Governor to advance this important proposal and I am grateful for her continued focus on the issue of affordability.”

NYS Public Employees Federation President Wayne Spence said, “One thing all New Yorkers can agree on is the cost of living is too high. Governor Hochul’s proposal for a new Inflation Refund represents the kind of thinking we need to help make it easier for New Yorkers to live, work, and raise a family in our state. This initiative would provide a little relief for working families and the public employees of PEF who work so hard to serve them. I’m glad the Governor is taking on this critical issue and look forward to working with her and the Legislature to deliver meaningful support to those who need it most.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, "Governor Hochul’s proposal is a much-needed, bold step toward easing the financial burdens faced by New Yorkers. There are tough conversations happening at kitchen tables all across New York, and this initiative aims to lighten those conversations while reflecting a deep understanding of the challenges our residents face and a commitment to ensuring economic relief reaches every corner of the state."

Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union President Stuart Appelbaum said, “Too many working people struggle to survive in today’s economy and in a world of gross inequality. This announcement will provide necessary financial assistance for many working people across our state, and we fully support it. These hard working New Yorkers worry every day how their families can survive. We applaud Governor Hochul for focusing on their struggles and advocating for their needs.”

United Way of New York City CEO and President Grace Bonilla said, “Governor Hochul’s proposed inflation refund is a critical step in addressing the affordability crisis impacting so many New Yorkers. As highlighted in our True Cost of Living report, 50 percent of New Yorkers struggle to make ends meet. Rising rents, utility bills, grocery prices and child care costs are pushing families to their breaking point. We witness these challenges every day and this refund is the type of direct investment needed to provide relief. We deeply appreciate the Governor’s leadership and commitment to creating a more equitable and affordable New York for all.”

FPWA CEO Jennifer Jones Austin said, “I applaud Governor Kathy Hochul for leading New York State and the nation, for seeing that like millions of people throughout our country, hard-working New Yorkers are struggling to get by, get ahead and stay ahead, and for doing something about it. The recently released, first-ever national True Cost of Economic Security measure, tells us that what is keeping individuals and families from thriving economically is insufficient resources that haven’t kept up with modern-day, essential costs of living. In moving to increase resources to families in the State through initiatives such as expanded eligibility for child care tax credits, tax relief, tuition assistance and now, inflation refund payments, the Governor is showing leadership and positioning New York to be a model when it comes to providing its residents with the resources they need to secure their economic future, and to live with dignity.”