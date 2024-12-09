IoT in Automotive Market Size

The IoT in automotive market outlook is driven by factors such as the adoption of smart vehicles, and growing demand for connected cars.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Registering 22.6% CAGR | The IoT in Automotive Market Size Reach USD 760.3 Billion by 2032 Globally ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage. The global IoT in automotive market was valued at $102.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $760.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2032. The global IoT in automotive market is experiencing growth due to an increasing demand for connected car services and features, rising focus on improving road safety and reducing accidents, and data-driven services and monetization. However, data privacy, security concerns, infrastructure limitations and interoperability challenges restrain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, vehicle to everything (V2X) communication and data driven services and monetization are expected to provide prolific growth opportunities in the upcoming years. Nevertheless, vehicle to everything (V2X) communication and data driven services and monetization are expected to provide prolific growth opportunities in the upcoming years.The IoT in Automotive market is segmented based on communication, connectivity, application, and region. By communication, the market is segmented into the vehicle to vehicle, in vehicle communication and vehicle-to-infrastructure. Further, by vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. By application, the market is segmented into autonomous driving, body control & comfort systems, infotainment systems, communication systems, connected services, and others. Region-wise, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) including country-level analysis for each region. Based on application, the Navigation segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than one-third of the IoT in automotive market revenue due to the growing adoption of connected vehicles presents a major growth opportunity for navigation applications in the IoT automotive market. However, the telematics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the incorporation of automotive telematics in electric vehicles (EVs).Based on connectivity, the tethered segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 accounting for more than two-fifths of the IoT in automotive market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it enables the vehicle to access the internet through the connected device's data connection which allows passengers and drivers to use internet-based services, such as real-time traffic updates, weather information, and online music streaming, directly from the vehicle's infotainment system. However, the embedded segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2032, as it includes real-time traffic information, navigation, remote vehicle control, emergency assistance, vehicle diagnostics, and over-the-air software updates. Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global IoT in automotive market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of connected technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT), the automotive sector in North America has witnessed significant advancements and opportunities for innovation. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 25.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to Increasing connectivity, and government initiatives promoting smart mobility across the region. Key players operating in the IoT in automotive market are AT&T, Cisco System, Inc., Google, Intel, Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch, Texas Instruments, Thales SA and TomTom. 