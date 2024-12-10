CapFlow CEO, Andrew Coon, Forbes Business Council Member

Forbes Business Council Member, Andrew Coon, Capflow Funding.

Andrew Coon accepted into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful business owners and Leaders.



December 9, 2024 — Andrew Coon, CEO of CapFlow Funding Group, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Andrew was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Andrew has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Andrew will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Andrew will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

"I am thrilled to join the Forbes Business Council and connect with industry leaders. This opportunity to exchange insights and collaborate with fellow innovators will enhance my professional journey and further strengthen CapFlow's position as a leader in the factoring industry. I look forward to contributing and driving meaningful growth for our organization and clients" -Andrew Coon.

