PHILIPPINES, December 9 - Press Release

December 9, 2024 MANIFESTATION

Third Reading of Senate Bill No. 2871

Chemical Weapons Prohibition Act

Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada Mr. President, as your Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, I would like to thank our colleagues for (unanimously) supporting the passage of Senate Bill No. 2871 or the Chemical Weapons Prohibition Act. My sincerest gratitude to our good Minority Leader, Sen. Koko Pimentel, for always imparting wisdom and guidance to all our bills through his interpellations; to our Vice Chairperson Sen. Dela Rosa for joining me as one of the authors of this measure; and to Senators Joel Villanueva, Pia Cayetano and Vice Chairperson Robinhood Padilla for their amendments which further clarified the provisions of this legislation. Thirty-one (31) years after the Philippines signed the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), and twenty-eight (28) years since the Senate concurred in the ratification of the same, finally we are one step closer to fulfilling our commitment of enacting a national legislation to fully implement its provisions, and join the international community in the ongoing efforts to completely eliminate chemical weapons and prohibit its use. Today, this institution demonstrates its dedication to global disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and strengthens existing regulatory policies to prevent utilization and diversion of chemicals for terrorism and non-peaceful purposes. Last November 25-29, the Conference of States Parties of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was held in The Hague, Netherlands, and our country already reported to the body the positive developments in the crafting of this particular legislation. Ang pagpasa natin ng batas na ito ay hindi lamang pagtupad sa ating international obligation bilang State Party sa CWC, at pakikiisa sa paglaho ng chemical weapons at stockpiles sa buong mundo, at ang pagpigil sa paggamit at posibleng re-emergence nito. Higit sa lahat, ito po ay isang hakbang sa pagsiguro ng kaligtasan at kapayapaan para sa mga susunod na henerasyon. On a personal note, hindi ko po naisip ni minsan na isang araw ay pangungunahan ko ang pagbalangkas ng panukalang batas patungkol sa toxic chemicals o chemical weapons. But here I am. Here we are. We always stand ready to take on difficult issues and complex subject matters beyond our comfort zones and particular interests - in the name of performing our sworn duties, serving the Filipino people, and defending our beloved nation. This representation is truly honored to sponsor this bill and to receive the full backing of the members of this august chamber. Thank you, Mr. President and distinguished colleagues.

