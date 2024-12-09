PRIB: Senate declares Pampanga as 'Culinary Capital of the Philippines'

PHILIPPINES, December 9 - Press Release

December 9, 2024 Senate declares Pampanga as 'Culinary Capital of the Philippines' Known for its rich and diverse cuisine, Pampanga, may soon be named as the culinary capital of the Philippines with the recent approval of a Senate bill seeking to recognize its significant contribution to Filipino gastronomy and cultural heritage. Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2797, authored by Sen. Lito Lapid, was approved on third and final reading Monday, December 9, 2024. The bill directs the Department of Tourism to feature and promote Pampanga as the country's culinary capital in all its regional and national promotion programs. Lapid said Pampanga has long been recognized for its exceptional culinary heritage, making it a deserving candidate for the title. "This bill seeks to formally recognize Pampanga's unique contribution to the nation's culinary landscape by declaring it as such," the Kapampangan senator said. Pampanga is widely known for its rich and diverse culinary traditions, which have been passed down through generations. The Kapampangan people have developed a distinctive cuisine that reflects the province's history, culture, and the creativity of its people, Lapid stressed. He said many of Pampanga's most celebrated dishes, such as sisig, bringhe, tibok-tibok, tocino, and kare-kare, have become synonymous with Filipino cuisine itself. These dishes, though influenced by various cultures including Spanish, Chinese, and Malay, have evolved over centuries into recipes that are unmistakably Filipino. "The culinary arts of Pampanga are not only significant in preserving Filipino culture but are also integral to the country's tourism industry. The province has become a "must include" destination in culinary tourism within the Philippines, attracting both local and international tourists who seek to experience authentic Filipino flavors," Lapid said. Sen. Mark Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Tourism and sponsor of the bill, said the Kapampangan dishes had found their way on tables across the globe, introducing the flavors of the country to the world. "What makes Pampanga unique is not only the delicious flavors of its cuisine, but also the centuries-old culinary traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation. Kapampangan food reflects the history, creativity, and resilience of its people. Influences from Spanish, Chinese, Malay, and indigenous traditions have melded together, creating a cuisine that is unmistakably Filipino, and proudly Kapampangan," Villar said in his sponsorship speech. Villar said the bill does not seek exclusivity of any culinary-related title of other provinces, as it only highlighted the contribution of Pampanga to the culinary history of the Philippines.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.