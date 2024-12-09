PHILIPPINES, December 9 - Press Release

December 9, 2024 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the Signing of the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (RA 12080) As one of the Commissioners of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) and an author and co-sponsor of the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, we sincerely thank President Bongbong Marcos for signing this landmark legislation. This new law addresses the growing mental health challenges faced by our learners and emphasizes their holistic development. During the deliberations of the measure in the Senate, it was revealed that there is a severe lack of mental health specialists which is currently estimated at 41,000 nationwide. Data from the Department of Education (DepEd) also said that as of August 2024, 4,486 guidance counselor positions in public schools remain vacant. To address this, the law creates new plantilla positions for School Counselor Associates, School Counselors, and School Division Counselors, effectively converting and reclassifying existing guidance counselor positions. These new roles establish clearer qualification standards for the positions, offering more competitive salaries and career progression plans. Additionally, the law mandates the creation of a School-Based Mental Health Program, which will prioritize the well-being of students in the basic education sector. This program will include initiatives such as mental health screening, evaluation, assessment, and ongoing monitoring, among others.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.