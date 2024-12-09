Sen. Joel Villanueva: Co-Sponsorship Speech Senate Bill No. 2868 - Anti-POGO Act of 2024

PHILIPPINES, December 9 - Press Release

December 9, 2024 CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Senate Bill No. 2868 - Anti-POGO Act of 2024

Sen. Joel Villanueva Mr. President, and esteemed colleagues, a blessed afternoon to all of you. It is my honor and privilege to co-sponsor Senate Bill No. 2868 under Committee Report No.342, or the "Anti-POGO Act of 2024." We would like to commend the hardworking sponsor, our distinguished colleague, Senator Win Gatchalian, for his hard work in pushing for this measure, and for considering our bill, Senate Bill No. 2752 or the Anti-POGO Act, in crafting this measure that will permanently put an end to the operations of all POGOs in the country. Mr. President, ang araw po na ito ay maituturing kong katuparan ng aking pangara. Pangarap ng marami sa atin na itigil o i-totally ban ang POGO. Mr. President in 2016, when I becam a member of this august chamber. Na-unearth po natin dito sa Senado yung isa sa pinakamalaking human trafficking scam na nangyari sa Clark Airbase na mahigit kumulang 1,300 if I'm not mistaken na illegal workers ang nahuli po doon. But unfortunately this year, nitong nakaraang June, nangyari na naman sa Clark, 150 foreigners naman ang nahuli. Nahuli po mismo ng ating opisina ang pagpapatong ng Php5,000 sa application fee nang walang resibo ng mga tao sa Bureau of Immigration Satellite Office sa SM Aura. Mula 2016, isinulong na po natin ang pagbabawal ng POGO dito sa ating bansa. Sa atin pong imbestigasyon ay umabot sa paghuli ng dalawang Bureau of Immigration Commissioners, former BI Commissioners Al Argosino at Michael Robles sa kanilang pagtanggap ng suhol kapalit ng paglaya ng mga nahuling Chinese sa Clark joint operations. Fast forward to 2023, recent events have highlighted the proliferation of illegal activities perpetuated by POGOs. Lahat po tayo ay nakiisa at sumubaybay sa pagdinig ng Senado at nakita natin kung gaano kalaki, kadumi, at kalawak ang kanilang operasyon, gayundin kung papaano nila nilapastangan ang ating mga batas at ang ating bansa. According to the Department of Finance (DOF), the economic costs of POGOs amount to a total of P265.74 billion, which significantly outweighs the supposed benefits amounting to P166.49 billion. Ginoong Pangulo, abonado pa ng sambayanang Pilipino ng halos isang daang bilyon.[1] These amounts do not even include social costs - loss of life, physical and psychological harm to victims, and the increased sense of fear and anxiety in communities associated with POGO activities. Hindi po ito basta-basta masusukat sa bilang o presyo.[2] The ban on POGOs is about safeguarding our society, our economy, and our future. There are still over a hundred POGOs currently operating, notwithstanding the President's order. Thus, this legislation is important and necessary because the ban should go beyond the present administration. This Act will be instrumental in eradicating all traces of POGOs in our country, including any means for them to return and resume their operations. With the closure of POGOs, many Filipino workers face sudden unemployment, uncertain futures, and the immense challenge of finding new jobs. Our duty as lawmakers is to make sure that no one is left behind and to help affected Filipino workers find secure and quality jobs through a Workers' Transition Program. This is one of the salient features of the Bill filed by this representation and we thank the good sponsor for including this important provision in this measure. There should be no debate that the economic, social, legal, and ethical consequences of POGOs far outweigh the benefits. Again, we would like to put forward our strongest and sincerest convictions about discontinuing POGO operations in our country. We also urge our colleagues to support and fast-track the passage of Senate Bill No. 2868. Thank you, Mr. President, dear colleagues, and may God bless us all. [1] Page 44, Committee on Ways and Means hearing, July 16, 2024. [2] Ibid.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.