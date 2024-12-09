Berlin Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3007950

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/09/2024 @ 0123 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Rd, Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Ashley Metevier

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks received a report of a Domestic Assault involving Ashley Metevier and her spouse. Upon investigation, it was determined that Metevier was the dominant aggressor. Troopers then placed Metevier under arrest for suspicion of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic and was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2024 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Released on Conditions

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.