Berlin Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
CASE#: 24A3007950
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/09/2024 @ 0123 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Rd, Waitsfield, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Ashley Metevier
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time at the above listed location, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks received a report of a Domestic Assault involving Ashley Metevier and her spouse. Upon investigation, it was determined that Metevier was the dominant aggressor. Troopers then placed Metevier under arrest for suspicion of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic and was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2024 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Released on Conditions
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
