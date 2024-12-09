CLEAR, an Official TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Provider, Expands Enrollment and Renewal Options by Opening New Location at the Oculus, Westfield World Trade Center

New enrollment location offers convenient option for consumers to enroll or renew in TSA PreCheck

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, continues to expand locations outside the airport environment to enroll and renew consumers in the Trusted Traveler program by opening a new location at the Shops at the Oculus inside the Westfield World Trade Center. The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center is a transportation hub and shopping destination in Lower Manhattan, New York City.

This marks CLEAR’s first non-airport location in Manhattan, for TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services, complementing its 52 airport-based enrollment and renewal locations across the U.S. TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services through CLEAR are also available at select Staples stores nationwide.

The launch of this new enrollment location, located on the main floor inside the mall, represents the ongoing expansion of CLEAR’s national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2024 and 2025, CLEAR will continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.

“TSA PreCheck enrollment through CLEAR provides a fast and efficient travel experience,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. “We’re thrilled to bring this service to the iconic Oculus, a space that perfectly embodies innovation and connectivity. This new location marks an important step in making trusted traveler programs more accessible by offering travelers the convenience of enrollment outside the airport--meeting them where they live, work, and shop.”

“We’re excited to partner with CLEAR to bring TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services to the Shops at the Oculus at the Westfield World Trade Center,” said Marco Maldonado, General Manager of Westfield World Trade Center. “This collaboration adds a unique, practical amenity for our visitors, streamlining their travel preparations while highlighting the Oculus’ role as a dynamic, vibrant hub for transportation, commerce, and community in Lower Manhattan.”

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET; and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET. No appointments necessary for enrollment or renewal services.

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the airport security checkpoint, and keeping laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or find an enrollment location by visiting the authorized CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website, https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/ . Most existing TSA PreCheck members can renew directly on the website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

A list of CLEAR enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck is included below, and on the CLEAR, TSA PreCheck website: https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/locations .

About TSA PreCheck®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with nearly 100 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 20 million members.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 27 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

