Timor-Leste Business Forum in Singapore Promotes Investment Opportunities

Mon. 09 of December of 2024, 10:14h

The Government of Timor-Leste through the TradeInvest, MCI, SEAC and the Embassy of Timor-Leste in Singapore working together with the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) is organizing the "Timor-Leste Trade and Investment Forum", on 2nd December 2024.

The business forum was attended by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Nino Pereira, Secretary of State for Arts & Culture, Mr. Jorge S. Cristovão, Governor of the Central Bank Mr. Helder Lopes, Ambassador Alex Tilman, Executive Director TradeInvest Sr. Arcanjo da Silva, DG Ministry of Tourism & Environment Mr. António da Silva, Vice President of CCI-TL Mrs. Herguilina Alves and with important guests President of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation Mr. Lennon Tan and Vice President Melvin Tan.

His Excellency the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sr. Nino Pereira through an interview said, this exhibition event, with the hope for the future can attract more investors in various areas can approach Timor-Leste.

"This forum we hope that Timor-Leste becomes an investment destination country, we recognize Singapore also during this time exchange trade with Timor-Leste, because we work together with the Singapore Manufacturing Federation to consolidate more investors in Singapore and also from other countries,"_said Minister MCI

The event also attended by the private sector in Timor-Leste and Singapore. The business forum was held with the objective of providing certainty for the promotion, exploration and proof of information, guaranteeing the potential of the productive sector that will have a positive impact on attracting foreign direct investment. The sharing of accurate and credible information by relevant government entities will ensure investor confidence, especially from abroad.

(English version under update)