"A DATE WITH HARBIN, A HEARTWARMING ICE CITY" Asia-Pacific Media Tour was held.

HARBIN, China, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 "A DATE WITH HARBIN, A HEARTWARMING ICE CITY" Asia-Pacific media tour organized by the Heilongjiang Branch of Xinhua News Agency's News & Information Center, officially launched on December 5 at the Harbin Grand Theater. Representatives from leading media outlets across more than a dozen countries, as well as provincial and municipal media from Heilongjiang and Harbin, attended the opening ceremony.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

During the event, international journalists explored the world's largest indoor ice and snow theme park, created by Harbin Ice and Snow World. They also observed ice and snow classes on local campuses, experiencing the energy of Harbin's "One Million Youth on Ice and Snow" program. Additionally, the group visited a speed skating venue to learn about the innovative concepts and unique charm of the upcoming Asian Winter Games. A highlight of the itinerary includes the iconic Harbin Ice Harvest Festival, offering a close-up look at the fusion of traditional Chinese culture, winter sports, and Asian Winter Games elements.

Through on-site interviews, journalists showcase Harbin's dynamic urban image, rich ice and snow resources, and profound cultural heritage from five perspectives: "Ice and Snow," "Culture," "Asian Winter Games," "Technology," and "Livelihood." The coverage aims to support the successful hosting of the Asian Winter Games in Harbin next February.

The 9th Asian Winter Games, set for 2025, marks Harbin's third time hosting a major international winter sports event, following the 1996 Asian Winter Games and the 2009 Winter Universiade. This distinction has earned Harbin the title of the "City of Dual Asian Winter Games."

