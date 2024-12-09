Energy Logistics Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 1,383.7 billion with Growing CAGR of 14.7% by 2031

Energy Logistics Market

By mode of transport, the railways segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $351.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,383.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031. The concept of energy logistics is typically attributed to the outsourcing model of energy-based logistics operations, where the service provider integrates with the company's supply chain department. This logistics partner is responsible for assessing, designing, building, running, and measuring integrated supply chain solutions for the organization. It handles the complete process-to-pay workflow, including managing inbound raw material supply, dynamic logistics, demand-driven logistics, and global distribution. For instance, in August 2021, DSV acquired Agility's Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) business, which made DSV offer better solutions across air freight, ocean freight, road transport, project transportation, and contract logistics and made DSV the third largest freight forwarder in the world. Increase in trade-related agreements, adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, surge in tech-driven energy logistics services, and rise in wind energy production capabilities have boosted the growth of the global energy logistics market. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics services hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of last-mile deliveries and automation in logistics would open new opportunities in the future.By end-user, the government sector segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, due to increased government intervention toward acquiring energy generating minerals such as coal, natural gas, petroleum and others to be present under their portfolio. However, the private sector segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global energy logistics market, owing to increased contract allocation to private companies for the extraction of raw material from mines & ores and taking them to private locations such as private refineries or power stations to be used for energy generation. The factors such as rise in trade-related agreements, rise of tech-driven energy logistics services, growth in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, and increase in wind energy production capabilities supplement the growth of the energy logistics market. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics service are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and improvement in efficiency and workforce safety creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global energy logistics market, due to eased adoption of outsourced logistics services and high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for transport services, economic development, increased customer demand fueled by e-commerce, and rising number of new start-ups. In addition, the energy logistics market size has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to improved customer service, reduction in operating costs, and the emergence of a large number of manufacturers & regional energy logistics operators. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, acquisitions, and business expansion to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in May 2022, Kuehne + Nagel International AG partnered with Shell Plc, a British multinational oil and gas company, to support the construction of one of Europe's most extensive biofuel facilities. Kuehne + Nagel International AG helped in the heavy-lift logistics and module transportation for the hydro-processed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) biofuels project for the facility in the Netherlands. In addition, it also provided sustainable logistics solutions for the safe transport of all machinery and equipment to set up the plant.By application, the oil & gas segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global energy logistics market, due to increased activities toward refining oil & gas from natural reservoirs. Moreover, the logistics service providers have been offering efficient energy logistical services which leads to the growth of the segment in the global market. However, the renewable energy segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period, due to increased demand for green energy to reduce harmful emission However, the railways segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, owing to growing e-commerce industry coupled with increasing door-to-door delivery. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐬, 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐊𝐮𝐞𝐡𝐧𝐞+𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐑𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐌𝐆𝐅, 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐃𝐁 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐂.𝐇.𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐣𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐱 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐁𝐘𝐃, 𝐃𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐇𝐋, 𝐃𝐒𝐕, 𝐀.𝐏. 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 - 𝐌𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐤, 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐘𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

