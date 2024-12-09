Bahrain Fintech Revolution Summit 2025 - PIONEERING FINANCIAL INNOVATION

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TraiCon Events will be hosting Bahrain’s premier fintech event titled “Fintech Revolution Summit” on 25th & 26th February 2025 in Hotel Crowne Plaza Manama Bahrain - Fintech Innovation and Growth.This summit aims to bring together 500+ BFSI experts & fintech leaders to discuss and deliberate the trends around financial technology and investment opportunities in the Finance sector. This dedicated event is the best opportunity to discover Bahrain Vision 2030 goal to become a cashless society. FinTech founders, central bank officials, FSI experts, regulators, policymakers, technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, academics, and media from around the world will come together to learn, discuss, debate and network.Attendees Profile: Chief Financial Officer, Head of Digital Payment, Head of IT, Head of Fintech, Chief Information Officer, Head of Retail Banking, Heads of Customer Experience, Angel Investor, Head of AML, Head of Financial RegulatoryMany fintech and banking technology solution providers, cybersecurity companies, E-Payment & wallet companies, threat management, forex software and payment gateway companies will be participating in the Fintech Revolution Summit as Sponsors or Exhibitors, showcasing their solutions towards the future of finance.Join us in Bahrain as it leads the way to the future at the Fintech Revolution Summit.For more information regarding the event, please visit: https://fintech.traiconevents.com/bh/

