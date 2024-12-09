Handheld Fans Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth by 2031

The Handheld Fans market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The handheld fans market size was valued at $407.70 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $734.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

The global handheld fans market size was valued at $407.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $734.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Handheld Fans Key Players
ARCTIC GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Harkin Global Solutions Pvt., Ltd., John Lewis Partnership Plc., Shenzhen Jisu Technology Co., Ltd. (Jisulife), Francfranc Corporation, Life On Products, Inc, Xiaomi Corporation, EasyAcc, Nimya ( Kianda B.V.), Newell Brands Inc., O2Cool (Maurice Sporting Goods of Delaware, Inc.), L10 Brand, SkyGenius Ltd., Shenzhen Yashang Electronics Co., Ltd, H2 Brands Group Corporate, Firefly Electric And Lighting Corporation, Halfords Limited, D-FantiX, Lifemax Limited

The Handheld Fans report is analyzed across Type, Application, End-Use Industry

Type
✤Non-Rechargeable
✤Rechargeable

Application
✤Commercial
✤Residential

Distribution Channels
✤Supermarket
✤Retail Stores
✤Online Stores
✤Others

