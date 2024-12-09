Submit Release
News Search

There were 353 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,679 in the last 365 days.

Social Development travels to Mauritius to repatriate a child born of a mother who is incarcerated in that country

A delegation from the Department of Social Development is preparing to travel to the Republic of Mauritius to repatriate a child born of a mother who is incarcerated in that country for drug trafficking. The delegation will leave tomorrow  09 December 2024, and will arrive with the 5-year-old child, on 13 December 2024.

The Department of Social Development under the Directorate: Adoptions and International Social Service (ISS) received a request from Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on 15 May 2024 to assist with family tracing, assessment and possible repatriation of the child. 
 
The biological mother was arrested in May 2019 while she was  pregnant with the child. The minor child is currently in prison under the care of her mother, whilst awaiting her repatriation to South Africa. If the child is not repatriated to South Africa, she might be placed in the welfare system in Mauritius which will not be in her best interest, as it might complicate her chances of her being returned to her family in South Africa.
 
The Children’s Act mandates the department to repatriate South African children distressed in foreign countries. The department has assessed the nominated grandmother in the  North West and found her to be suitable to look after the child. Upon their return from Mauritius, the child will be placed in the care of the grandmother who has agreed to look after the child until the mother is released.

Since 2015, the department has repatriated 22 children who were distressed in foreign countries. The department is obligated by Section 7, subsection (1), (f), (ii), of the child
 
Media enquiries: 
Mr Bathembu Futshane 
Cell: 071 162 1154 
E-mail: bathembuf@dsd.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Social Development travels to Mauritius to repatriate a child born of a mother who is incarcerated in that country

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more