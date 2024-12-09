Social Development travels to Mauritius to repatriate a child born of a mother who is incarcerated in that country

A delegation from the Department of Social Development is preparing to travel to the Republic of Mauritius to repatriate a child born of a mother who is incarcerated in that country for drug trafficking. The delegation will leave tomorrow 09 December 2024, and will arrive with the 5-year-old child, on 13 December 2024.

The Department of Social Development under the Directorate: Adoptions and International Social Service (ISS) received a request from Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on 15 May 2024 to assist with family tracing, assessment and possible repatriation of the child.



The biological mother was arrested in May 2019 while she was pregnant with the child. The minor child is currently in prison under the care of her mother, whilst awaiting her repatriation to South Africa. If the child is not repatriated to South Africa, she might be placed in the welfare system in Mauritius which will not be in her best interest, as it might complicate her chances of her being returned to her family in South Africa.



The Children’s Act mandates the department to repatriate South African children distressed in foreign countries. The department has assessed the nominated grandmother in the North West and found her to be suitable to look after the child. Upon their return from Mauritius, the child will be placed in the care of the grandmother who has agreed to look after the child until the mother is released.

Since 2015, the department has repatriated 22 children who were distressed in foreign countries. The department is obligated by Section 7, subsection (1), (f), (ii), of the child



