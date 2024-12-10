Global Hydrophilic Angiographic Catheters Market Set For 7.3% Growth, Reaching $16.70 Billion By 2028

Hydrophilic Angiographic Catheters Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The hydrophilic angiographic catheters market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.70 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%” — The Business Research Company

The Hydrophilic Angiographic Catheters Global Market is set to experience significant growth, according to a new report. From a $11.75 billion value in 2023, the market size is projected to grow to $12.60 billion in 2024, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. This development can be linked to myriad factors including an increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, a rise in peripheral vascular disease cases, an uptick in diagnostic and interventional procedures, heightened awareness and early diagnose, and increased healthcare expenditure globally.

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the Hydrophilic Angiographic Catheters Market?

The hydrophilic angiographic catheters market is expected to stay its growth course in the next few years and reach an impressive $16.70 billion by 2028. This rise predicts a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to an aging population, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, a rising prevalence of diabetes, and increased funding for cardiovascular research. The sector is also expected to be influenced by major trends like technological advancements, expansion into emerging markets, progress in imaging technology, and its growing use in oncology.

What are the major drivers for the Hydrophilic Angiographic Catheters Market?

Growth in the prevalence of renal disorders is expected to drive the hydrophilic angiographic catheters market in coming years. Renal disorders significantly affect the kidney's blood filtering ability, waste removal capability, fluid balancing, and blood pressure regulation. The prevalence of risk factors like diabetes, hypertension, and an aging population primarily drive the growth of renal disorders. Hydrophilic angiographic catheters play a crucial role in the precise and smooth navigation during diagnostic and interventional procedures carried out for renal disorders, such as renal artery angiography and stenting.

Who are the key industry players in the Hydrophilic Angiographic Catheters Market?

Significant companies operating in the hydrophilic angiographic catheters market include Cardinal Health Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Cook Medical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Cordis Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Asahi Intecc Co Ltd., AngioDynamics Inc., Biosensors International Group Ltd., Alvimedica Medical Technologies, BrosMed Medical Co Ltd., iVascular SLU, Reva Medical Inc., Hexacath, Translumina Therapeutics LLP, Eurocor Tech GmbH, Invamed Group

What are the recent advancements in the Hydrophilic Angiographic Catheters Market?

To retain their market positions, leading companies in the hydrophilic angiographic catheters market are focusing on developing innovative catheters with various curve configurations to navigate complex anatomical structures. An exemplary case is of the U.S.-based medical device company, Cook Group Incorporated, launching its Slip-Cath Beacon Tip hydrophilic selective catheter in the USA and Canada in January 2024. This catheter features over 30 different curve configurations and has protective foil packaging to ensure extended durability and a three-year shelf life. It is intended to work seamlessly with vascular access sheaths, wire guides, and varied treatment devices.

How is the global Hydrophilic Angiographic Catheters Market segmented?

1 By Type: Selective Type Angiographic Catheters, Non-Selective Type Angiographic Catheters

2 By Application: Heart Disease Treatment, Kidney Disease Treatment, Other Applications

3 By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic And Imaging Centers, Other End-Users

What is the regional analysis for the Hydrophilic Angiographic Catheters Market?

The Asia-Pacific region was the most significant contributor to the hydrophilic angiographic catheters market in 2023. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

