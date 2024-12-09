Artist View Ent. is Thrilled to Announce the Digital Release of the Feature Film, Paradise: A Town of Sinners and Saints

Paradise: A Town of Sinners and Saints Poster MARY SARAH in Paradise: A Town of Sinners and Saints From left to right: Diane Delano, Casey Ford Alexander, Raquel Castro, Eric Casalini, Mary Sarah, Jon Root, Edward Singletary and Dave Florek

The highly anticipated stage-to-feature film is now available in the United States on Amazon Video, Google Play, Tubi, and Xumo.

...This film is a testament to the power of storytelling through music and performance. The cast and crew have brought their incredible talents together to create something truly special.” — Scott J. Jones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist View Entertainment is thrilled to announce the digital release of the highly anticipated feature film, Paradise: A Town of Sinners and Saints, now available on Amazon Video, Google Play, Tubi, and Xumo in the United States.The film, based on the beloved live-stage musical, stars the talented Raquel Castro (Empire, The Voice Season 1, Jersey Girl), acclaimed actress Diane Delano (The Upshaws, The Bridge, Northern Exposure), praised performer Jon Root (Snowfall, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and celebrated country recording artist Mary Sarah (The Voice Season 10). It features a soundtrack of 19 original bluegrass songs by renowned composer Cliff Wagner.Paradise: A Town of Sinners and Saints brings to life a vibrant and poignant story set in the fictional small town of Paradise. Through its captivating narrative and charming satire, this comedy sensation explores the intertwined lives of its residents, who navigate their desires, secrets, and dreams.The musical’s transition from stage to screen retains its heartfelt storytelling, dynamic characters, and the spirited ambiance that made the live performances a hit.Leading the cast, Raquel Castro delivers a compelling performance that captures the nuanced spectrum of her character's journey. Diane Delano's role showcases her versatile acting prowess, bringing depth to the film’s thematic explorations of redemption and moral ambiguity. Mary Sarah not only debuts her acting skills but also lends her enchanting vocal talent to the soundtrack, elevating the authentic bluegrass vibe composed by Cliff Wagner.The soundtrack, which is now available on Spotify and Apple Music, is a standout feature, with Cliff Wagner's composition paying homage to traditional bluegrass while infusing it with contemporary vitality. This musical backdrop is integral to the film’s atmosphere, setting the tone for a journey through the highs and lows of life in Paradise.Scott Jones, President of Artist View Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm for the film, stating, "We are proud to bring Paradise: A Town of Sinners and Saints to audiences everywhere. This film is a testament to the power of storytelling through music and performance. The cast and crew have brought their incredible talents together to create something truly special."Boasting a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 9.5 IMBd score, Paradise: A Town of Sinners and Saints will capture hearts nationwide. Available to stream and for digital download now via Amazon Prime, Tubi, Xumo & GoogleTV.Prepare to be taken on an unforgettable cinematic journey where music, humor, drama, and the enduring human spirit collide.Official site: Paradise (paradisebluegrassmusical.com)For media inquiries, please contact:Scott Jones, PresidentArtist View Entertainmentscott@artistviewent.com+1 818 752 2480, ext. 5About Artist View Entertainment:Artist View Entertainment is a leading independent film distribution company dedicated to bringing compelling and diverse stories to audiences worldwide. With a focus on fostering creative talent and supporting innovative filmmaking, Artist View Entertainment is committed to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences across all platforms. For more information, visit www.artistviewent.com

Paradise: A Town of Sinners and Saints is now a feature film

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.