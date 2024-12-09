Journey To Lijiang by Jijing Ju Wins Iron in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Journey To Lijiang

Jijing Ju's Exceptional Illustration Series Recognized for Its Unique Blend of Traditional Culture and Modern Aesthetics

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Jijing Ju 's exceptional work, "Journey To Lijiang," as the winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This remarkable achievement highlights the significance of Jijing Ju's outstanding illustration series within the graphic design industry.The "Journey To Lijiang" illustrations showcase the relevance of traditional culture in modern graphic design, demonstrating how ancient symbols and aesthetics can be effectively incorporated into contemporary visual communication. By seamlessly blending Lijiang's rich cultural heritage with innovative design techniques, Jijing Ju's work serves as an inspiration for designers seeking to create meaningful and impactful designs that resonate with audiences across generations.Jijing Ju's award-winning illustration series cleverly uses the image of a tile cat, or Wa Mao, as the central visual element, connecting the diverse cultural landscapes of Lijiang. The illustrations not only serve as an emotional guide for the audience but also carry the essence of Lijiang's traditional culture, presenting it in a modern aesthetic manner. This unique approach injects new era connotations into Lijiang's humanities and natural culture, showcasing the magnificent natural relics and profound ethnic charm of the region.The recognition of "Journey To Lijiang" by the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Jijing Ju's exceptional talent and dedication to the field of graphic design. This prestigious award is expected to inspire Jijing Ju and their team to continue pushing the boundaries of visual communication, exploring innovative ways to preserve and celebrate traditional culture through contemporary design practices.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jijing JuA graduate of Dalian University of Technology, Faculty of Art and Design, Jijing Ju is currently pursuing her master's degree in Visual Communication and Media Design at Northeast University, Faculty of Art. With an impressive portfolio of awards, Jijing Ju has established herself as a rising talent in the field of graphic design.About Northeastern University of ChinaNortheastern University (NEU), founded on April 26, 1923, is one of the key universities of "double first-class", "985 Project", and "211 Project" in China. Throughout its history of over 90 years, the university has formed its unique spirit: "Striving constantly for improvement and behaving in conformity with truth." Situated in Shenyang, the central city of Northeastern China, with an additional campus in Qinhuangdao City, Hebei Province, NEU occupies a total area of 2,550,000 square meters and boasts a faculty of 4,538 members, including 2,711 full-time teachers. The university is committed to cultivating outstanding personnel and fostering innovation, distinctiveness, and openness as it strives to become a world-class university with Chinese characteristics.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to the field of Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design, demonstrating a solid understanding of design principles and showcasing creativity in their execution. The award-winning designs are selected based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency in theme, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability across platforms, social impact, brand identity enhancement, design versatility, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative graphic designers, trailblazing design agencies, forward-thinking companies, influential brands, and prominent figures in the graphic design and visual communication industries. By taking part in this esteemed award, entrants have the chance to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be celebrated for their exceptional design capabilities, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the field and shaping future trends. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Awards are now in their 16th year, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following url: https://graphicsdesignaward.com

