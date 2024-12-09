Submit Release
News Search

There were 352 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,674 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / First Degree Agg. Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B3004282

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 12/08/24 at approximately 2013 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Dorset

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault 

 

ACCUSED: Mariana Reichl                                               

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/08/24 at approximately 2013 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to VT Route 30 in the Town of Dorset, VT, for a report of a family fight. Through investigation, it was determined that Mariana Reichl (42) had caused pain and or bodily injury to a family or household member. 

 

Reichl was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Reichl was later transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility and held without bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/24 at 12:30           

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility      

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / First Degree Agg. Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more