Shaftsbury Barracks / First Degree Agg. Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B3004282

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 12/08/24 at approximately 2013 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Dorset

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Mariana Reichl

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/08/24 at approximately 2013 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to VT Route 30 in the Town of Dorset, VT, for a report of a family fight. Through investigation, it was determined that Mariana Reichl (42) had caused pain and or bodily injury to a family or household member.

Reichl was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Reichl was later transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility and held without bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/24 at 12:30

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.