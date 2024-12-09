Shaftsbury Barracks / First Degree Agg. Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3004282
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/08/24 at approximately 2013 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Dorset
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Mariana Reichl
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/08/24 at approximately 2013 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to VT Route 30 in the Town of Dorset, VT, for a report of a family fight. Through investigation, it was determined that Mariana Reichl (42) had caused pain and or bodily injury to a family or household member.
Reichl was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Reichl was later transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility and held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/24 at 12:30
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.