NEBRASKA, December 9 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

LINCOLN, NE –Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff tomorrow, Dec. 7, in memory of the U.S. servicemen who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Flags should be flown from sunrise to sunset.

“Tomorrow is the 83rd anniversary of the attack that killed 2,403 American servicemen and civilians and brought the United States into World War II. As FDR said, it was ‘a day that will live in infamy,’ and Americans should never forget the sacrifices made by our armed forces that day or subsequently to bring World War II to an end in the Pacific and European theatres,” said Gov. Pillen.

A resolution approved by Congress in 1994 designates Dec. 7 of each year as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and directs flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sundown.