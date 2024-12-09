WaterQuest HydroResources Unveils Cutting-Edge Solutions at Groundwater Week 2024

WaterQuest HydroResources is set to showcase its revolutionary technologies at Groundwater Week 2024 in Las Vegas. Visit us at Booth 587 to explore our innovative solutions designed to transform groundwater management.

Las Vegas, Dec. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterQuest HydroResources will be showcasing two groundbreaking solutions at Groundwater Week 2024. The first, Water4Life, combines proprietary global hydrogeological data sets, AI-driven virtual prospecting systems, and eco-conscious drilling processes to access climate-resilient underground water sources. The second, WaterRx, is an advanced IoT-based system for real- time water quality monitoring. It utilizes state-of-the-art sensors and data analytics to ensure compliance with water quality standards.

WaterQuest HydroResources' participation in Groundwater Week aligns perfectly with its mission to provide sustainable and innovative water management solutions. By showcasing their advanced technologies, WaterQuest aims to contribute to the global dialogue on groundwater sustainability and demonstrate how their solutions can address the pressing water challenges faced by communities worldwide.

Booth 587 Schedule:

Wednesday, December 11 : 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, December 12: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Akash Bhavsar, Founder & Managing director “At WaterQuest HydroResources, we are redefining the future of water management with our cutting-edge technologies. Groundwater Week 2024 is the perfect platform to demonstrate how our innovative solutions can address the world's most pressing water challenges. We look forward to sharing our innovations with industry leaders and stakeholders”

The company's participation in this prestigious event underscores its commitment to pioneering eco- conscious and effective water management practices. Visit Booth 587 to discover how Water4Life and WaterRx are addressing critical water challenges and contributing to global groundwater sustainability

Contact Information:

WaterQuest Hydroresources Management

director@waterquestresources.com

