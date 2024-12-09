Pozalabs Responds to SACEM, Addresses Ethical AI Music Generation Concerns

Pozalabs recently responded to an inquiry from the Society of Authors, Composers, and Publishers of Music (SACEM) on its responsibility for ethical AI development and intellectual property rights.





Photo courtesy of Pozalabs

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) music generation startup Pozalabs is weighing in on a growing debate over using copyrighted music in AI training. The South Korean company has recently responded to inquiries from major industry players, including the Society of Authors, Composers, and Publishers of Music (SACEM), reaffirming its responsibility to ethical AI development and intellectual property rights.

Pozalabs, founded in 2018, is known for its main products, LAIVE and eapy, both of which allows users to create original music, lyrics, and vocals using AI algorithms. This method of AI music creation has caught the attention of both the tech and music industries.

Central to Pozalabs' technology is its proprietary dataset of over one million Musical Instrument Digital Interface (MIDI) sound samples and 50,000 vocal samples — a dataset meticulously created by its 15 in-house professional composers. This method produces high-quality AI-generated music while avoiding copyright issues and plagiarism concerns.

SACEM's Letter and Pozalabs' Response

On October 2, 2024, SACEM, the French professional association of songwriters, composers, and music publishers, sent a letter to Pozalabs demanding that the AI music generation company refrain from using SACEM-affiliated music for AI training and data mining purposes without permission. This followed SACEM's October 2023 statement supporting ethical AI practices.

Pozalabs Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wongil Huh responded promptly to SACEM's concerns, stating clearly, "We are not utilizing any music for AI training without permission."

Huh's response provided a detailed explanation of Pozalabs' AI training methodology. He emphasized that the company develops its AI music generation exclusively through a proprietary MIDI dataset created by its team of professional composers. This has been fundamental to Pozalabs' operations since its establishment, preventing the use of external music sources in its AI training process.

Pozalabs' Ethical Stance on AI and Music

According to the CEO, by creating its music generation AI solely through a proprietary MIDI dataset made by in-house composers, Pozalabs has established itself as a responsible entity in the AI music space. “This solves copyright concerns and shows respect for the creative contributions of artists and industry stakeholders,” he shares in an interview.

The company's stance extends beyond compliance with intellectual property laws. The AI music generation provider actively opposes the unauthorized use of copyrighted music as training data, considering such practices both unethical and harmful to the creative ecosystem. This aligns with growing concerns in the music industry about the potential misuse of copyrighted works in AI training.

It has invited SACEM representatives to visit their Seoul office to promote transparency and collaboration. “We are willing to engage in open dialogue and provide a thorough overview of our music generation process,” shares Huh.

Moreover, the startup has expressed interest in potential collaborations with SACEM and its affiliated members, suggesting the development of artist-specific music generation models that could benefit AI technology and human artists.

Future Implications

Pozalabs’ response to industry concerns provides valuable insights into the future of AI music and the rest of the industry. Experts expect discussions between AI companies and traditional music industry players to continue, and Pozalabs’ proactive stance and openness to transparent talks could serve as an example for future collaborations.

The music world stands at a crossroads, with AI expected to change both creation and consumption. However, Pozalabs proves that tomorrow's music will be a partnership between human ingenuity and artificial intelligence, each amplifying the other's strengths.

About Pozalabs:



Pozalabs is a South Korean AI music company, specializes in developing AI-driven solutions for music composition. Its platform, “LAIVE” enables users to create exclusive music, lyrics, and vocals through advanced AI algorithms.

Contact information:



Name: Ben Lee

Company/Organization: Pozalabs

Website: https://www.pozalabs.com/

Email Address: joonhwan@pozalabs.com

Phone Number: +82-10-4160-4826

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60999d16-701d-4541-9c80-95abf43babde

Pozalabs Responds to SACEM, Addresses Ethical AI Music Generation Concerns Photo courtesy of Pozalabs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.