Francisco Velasquez AgriCarm Unveils App to Empower Farmers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriCarm, an agricultural technology company , unveiled its plans to launch a new mobile application designed to modernize farming practices and empower farmers worldwide at the beginning of next year (2025).

The app provides small and medium-sized farms access to a collection of precision agriculture tools, marking an advancement in democratizing agricultural technology.

The AgriCarm app offers features that tackle farmers' challenges. Its automated plant counting feature employs advanced image recognition technology to evaluate plant density and uniformity during the emergence stage. This tool allows farmers to pinpoint areas with low germination and obtain early recommendations for targeted interventions, improving crop establishment from the beginning.

The AgriCarm app features a soil data and global positioning system (GPS) monitoring capability. Farmers can now generate digital maps of their fields, incorporating soil study data with GPS functionality. This enables optimized real-time input application and makes variable rate technology attainable even for farmers with limited resources.

Additionally, the app's precision agriculture method allows farmers to apply inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides precisely where needed, diminishing waste and environmental impact while boosting yield potential.

Francisco Velasquez, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of AgriCarm, highlighted the app's capacity to alter farming practices: "Our goal at AgriCarm is to make precision agriculture accessible to farmers of all scales. With this app, we are placing powerful tools directly into the hands of those who feed the world, helping them to make data-driven decisions that improve productivity and sustainability."

The AgriCarm app also includes a robust farmer collaboration network, addressing the social aspect of farming. This platform enables farmers to exchange knowledge, build support communities, and collaborate on solving common problems.

Moreover, AgriCarm provides in-app educational modules on precision agriculture, including soil analysis, crop monitoring, and nutrient management. The app also offers access to online courses led by industry experts, concentrating on the practical application of technology in modern farming practices.

The upcoming AgriCarm app addresses the challenge of producing more food with fewer resources while minimizing environmental impact.

The company will offer the basic version of the app for free. Premium features, such as certified courses and custom map creation requests, will be available as paid options, allowing farmers to invest in advanced capabilities as their needs expand.

As AgriCarm launches its app globally, it intends to provide support in multiple languages, including English and Spanish.

"The launch of the AgriCarm app marks only the beginning," Velasquez added. "We are devoted to ongoing refinement and enhancement, collaborating closely with farmers to guarantee that our technology meets their changing needs. We aim to create a future where precision agriculture becomes standard practice, rather than an exception, for farms of all sizes."

About AgriCarm

AgriCarm is an agricultural technology company that makes precision agriculture accessible to farmers worldwide. It was founded by Francisco Velasquez, an agronomist with extensive experience in organic agriculture and who studied a master's degree in precision agriculture from the University of Arkansas. The name AgriCarm was inspired by Our Lady of Mount Carmel, reflecting Velasquez’s deep-rooted values, faith and commitment to helping as many farmers as possible.

The company melds advanced technology with extensive agricultural knowledge. AgriCarm's mission involves equipping farmers of all scales with tools and knowledge to enhance their operations, boost productivity, and advocate sustainable farming practices.

Through its upcoming mobile application and dedication to education, AgriCarm bridges small-scale farmers and sophisticated precision agriculture techniques.

