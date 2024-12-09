BeautyRightBack Launches New Subscription Service for Beauty Services

BeautyRightBack launches an AI-powered subscription service offering unlimited beauty treatments for a flat fee. Designed to enhance accessibility and streamline salon operations, the service uses personalized recommendations and automation to benefit both customers and salon partners nationwide.





NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeautyRightBack (BRB) has announced the launch of a new subscription service offering unlimited access to beauty services for a flat fee. The service is designed to simplify access to high-quality beauty treatments while addressing cost concerns often associated with the industry. This initiative also aims to support salon owners by streamlining operations and improving revenue opportunities.

The subscription service uses BRB’s proprietary AI-powered platform to create a seamless experience for both customers and salon partners. Customers can book appointments through BRB’s mobile app, which provides personalized recommendations based on individual preferences. The app also integrates an AI Concierge that assists with scheduling and product suggestions, ensuring each user’s needs are met efficiently.

“This subscription service addresses the financial barriers many people face when seeking professional beauty services,” says Michel Cuero, CEO of BeautyRightBack. “By providing a flat-fee model, we’re creating a straightforward and accessible option for customers while helping salons enhance their operations.”

The AI Concierge analyzes over 800 data points to tailor recommendations and optimize processes for participating salons. This feature aims to enhance the customer experience and supports salon owners by automating administrative tasks, enabling them to focus on service quality.

“Our focus is on ensuring reliability and convenience for customers while offering practical solutions for salon management,” Cuero adds. Since its inception, BeautyRightBack has served over 12,000 customers and expanded to 10 locations in New York. The company plans to grow its footprint across the United States and Canada in the coming months. The subscription service is now available for enrollment through BRB’s website and mobile app.

By partnering with BRB, salons can use the AI Concierge system to manage bookings, streamline day-to-day operations, and better understand customer preferences. The subscription service aligns with BeautyRightBack’s mission to make beauty services more inclusive and equitable.

BeautyRightBack (BRB) is a technology-driven company focused on simplifying access to beauty services. Through its subscription-based model and AI-powered platform, BRB connects customers with participating salons while offering tools to enhance operational efficiency for service providers. With operations in New York and plans to expand further, BRB prioritizes accessibility and practical solutions for the beauty industry.

