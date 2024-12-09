Digital Logistics Market Steady Growth Forecasted, Reaching $155.3 billion by 2032

Digital Logistics Market

The ever-expanding digital logistics market is being reshaped by cutting-edge technologies, paving the way for data-driven optimization, sustainable practices

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was valued at $24.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $155.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2032. The digital logistics industry is experiencing significant transformation and growth. E-commerce expansion is a major driver, with increased demand for efficient supply chain solutions. Automation and data analytics are key trends, streamlining operations and enhancing decision-making. Big data and IoT technologies provide real-time visibility into shipments, optimizing routes, and reducing costs. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are used to predict demand, enabling proactive inventory management. Sustainability is gaining importance, with a focus on eco-friendly logistics options. Last-mile delivery solutions, including drones and autonomous vehicles, are being explored to improve speed and cost-efficiency. The ability to collect and analyze vast amounts of data allows companies to make informed decisions, forecast demand, and identify areas for improvement, ultimately optimizing logistics processes. Furthermore, robotics, autonomous vehicles, and artificial intelligence play a pivotal role in improving warehouse operations, last-mile delivery, and predictive analytics. Cross-border trade is increasing, necessitating more sophisticated logistics solutions to navigate international regulations and customs procedures. Moreover, rise in customer expectations for fast and accurate deliveries, often with options like same-day or one-hour delivery, push logistics companies to adopt digital tools that enable speed and visibility. In addition, the need for sustainable logistics practices, such as electric vehicles and eco-friendly packaging, has led to digital solutions that help reduce carbon footprints.The growth of the Digital Logistics Market is influenced by several key determinants which include the rapid growth of e-commerce. The demand for efficient, data-driven logistics solutions has surged as consumers increasingly shop online. Digital logistics technologies offer real-time tracking, route optimization, and inventory management, helping companies streamline their supply chains, reduce costs, and enhance overall efficiency. In addition, the Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionized logistics by enabling the tracking of shipments, monitoring of conditions (e.g., temperature, humidity), and predictive maintenance, leading to better decision-making and reduced operational disruptions. Based on function, the transportation management segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global digital logistics market revenue , owing to innovative technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, blockchain for transparent supply chain tracking, and artificial intelligence for route optimization are driving efficiency and cost savings. However, the warehouse management segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 23.3% from 2022 to 2032. The advent of artificial intelligence and machine learning is transforming warehouse operations by predicting demand, improving inventory accuracy, and optimizing routing for picking and shipping. Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are being explored for employee training and enhancing order accuracy.By organisation size, the large enterprise segment is the highest-growing segment in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that the adoption of digital logistics industry solutions among large enterprises is driven by several factors such as the need for real-time visibility and tracking of goods throughout the supply chain is paramount. Large enterprises require accurate and up-to-the-minute data to make informed decisions and proactively address potential disruptions. Meanwhile, small and medium-sized businesses are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing application of digital logistics is primarily geared towards achieving operational efficiency and cost reduction. These businesses typically have tighter budgets and may lack the infrastructure to support elaborate supply chain operations. Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global digital logistics market revenue, the on-premises digital logistics segment are particularly relevant for organizations with unique data security requirements or those looking to modernize their existing logistics infrastructure gradually. Customization and tailored solutions can also be a selling point for vendors offering on-premises deployments. However, the cloud segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 22.9% from 2022 to 2032, as the cloud empowers logistics companies to harness the power of data analytics and machine learning for predictive analysis, demand forecasting, and optimization. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐬𝐲𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐥𝐞, 𝐒𝐀𝐏 𝐒𝐄, 𝐀𝐓&𝐓 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐲, 𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐗𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐇𝐂𝐋 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐈𝐁𝐌 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 The pandemic accelerated the adoption of automation and robotics in logistics. To cope with labor shortages and reduce the risk of virus transmission, warehouses, and fulfillment centers invested in autonomous robots and drones for tasks such as picking, packing, and last-mile delivery. Furthermore, the need for contactless operations drove the growth of touchless technologies. This included contactless payments, digital documentation, and biometric authentication for secure deliveries. These innovations enhanced safety and efficiency in the logistics process. Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the digital logistics market by accelerating the adoption of technology-driven solutions. Supply chain visibility, automation, touchless operations, and predictive analytics became paramount in ensuring resilience and efficiency in a rapidly changing environment. These changes are likely to continue shaping the industry as it adapts to the new normal. By region, the global digital logistics market forecast was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Regulatory changes and trade uncertainties are creating opportunities for digital logistics providers to offer compliance and risk management solutions. Ensuring compliance with evolving customs and trade regulations is crucial for businesses involved in international logistics. Therefore, employer adoption, customization, and growing demand are driving the growth of the digital logistics market in the North America region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed as governments and businesses in Asia Pacific are increasingly focused on reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly transport solutions. Electric and autonomous vehicles, along with eco-conscious packaging materials, are gaining traction. Therefore, a diverse market landscape, digital transformation, and employee engagement are driving the growth of the digital logistics market in the Asia-Pacific region.

