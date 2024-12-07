Four West Tennessee Driver Services Self-Service Kiosk Locations Closing Monday for Equipment Upgrade

Driver Services self-service kiosks in Crockett, Lauderdale and Shelby Counties will close Monday, Dec. 9 for new kiosk installation. Tennesseans can see when these locations will reopen and all Driver Services closures on the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s website, tn.gov/safety/driver-services/locations.html.

West Tennessee Self-Service Kiosk Locations Closing Monday, Dec. 9

Crockett County Clerk - 1 South Bell Street, Suite 3, Alamo

Lauderdale County Clerk - 675 Hwy. 51 South, Ripley

Shelby County Clerk - 1075 Mullins Station Road, Memphis

University of Memphis - 506 University Street, Room 100, Memphis

Driver Services self-service kiosks at Middle Tennessee State University, Moore County Public Library, Nashville Public Library Bellevue Branch, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, University of Tennessee and the Anderson, Fentress, Hamilton, Jackson, Loudon, Macon, Meigs and Rutherford County Clerk locations will also all close Monday Dec. 9, for new kiosk installation.

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.