Lane Closure on County Route 17 (Barker Run Road), in Pine Grove, to Begin Monday, December 09, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 17, (Barker Run Road), will be reduced to one lane, from the intersection of County Route 15 (North Fork Road), from milepost 0.0, to milepost 1.30, in Pine Grove, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning Monday, December 9, 2024, through Friday, December 13, 2024, for paving. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

