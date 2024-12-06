DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Anna Jaques Hospital Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Anna Jaques Hospital (“Anna Jaques”). Anna Jaques learned of suspicious activity on or about December 25, 2023. To join this case, go HERE.

About Anna Jaques Hospital

Anna Jaques Hospital is a community hospital that operates as a not-for-profit, serving the Merrimack Valley, North Shore, and Southern New Hampshire areas.

What happened?

On or about December 25, 2023, Anna Jaques experienced a cybersecurity incident that impacted some of its systems. Following an investigation, it was determined that personal data may have been compromised during the breach. This information could include names and other personal identifiers. Up to 316,342 individuals may have been affected by this incident.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Anna Jaques data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so counsel does not represent you unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing now. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

