AHA podcast: The Right Kind of Research — AcademyHealth Unveils a Roadmap to Advance Research Equity 

In this conversation, Margo Edmunds, director of the AcademyHealth Center on Diversity, Inclusion and Minority Engagement, discusses the benefits its Roadmap for Researchers guide can provide to health care research and the difference it's already making in health systems, nonprofits and beyond.

